This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is Discounted for Memorial Day

If you're looking forward to summer and the warmer weather that brings, this could be the perfect time to upgrade your home's outdoor areas, like that deck, patio or balcony. If your outdoor space has gone neglected, Outer's Memorial Day Sale is your opportunity to make your yard look beautiful, while also making it more comfortable and welcoming. The furniture doesn't come cheap, but it is well worth it if you plan on spending any time outdoors this year. The deal is tiered, so if you spend over $5,900, you get $200 off, over $7,900 you get $400 off and over $9,900 you get $1,000 off — just use code MEMDAY22 at checkout. That may not sound like much, but when you start spending, any discount helps.

Though traditionally, outdoor furniture tends to make us think of cheap wicker and sun-bleached pillows, Outer has turned that preconception on its head with a robust collection of sturdy, well-built sofas, sectionals, ottomans, tables and more — all made to thrive without a roof overhead. Crafted from things like aluminum, teak wood, and tightly-woven high-quality wicker, this furniture is so alluring you might actually forget your home has an indoor area.

