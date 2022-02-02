It all started with a sofa. Burrow, a direct-to-consumer furniture company, helped to revolutionize sofa-in-a-box concept, and it had since expanded outside of sofas, decking out the rest of your living room. Now it's encroaching into your bedroom space thanks to its first full-on bedroom collection.

Burrow's new bedroom collection includes bed frames, dressers and nightstands, as well as mattresses and bed sheets. Like everything else Burrow offers, the new line of bedroom furniture is made with high-quality materials and features thoughtful details whether it's the modular design (which means you can start with a three-drawer dresser and add more drawers later on) or the ease of assembly. Then, of course, each piece in the collection looks really good, able to seamlessly blend into your current bedroom's aesthetic or to help you start from scratch.

The entire line is available now on Burrow's website. Here are a few pieces we're going to add to cart.

Price: $495+

Burrow Circa Bed

We can't decide what this bed's biggest selling point is: its tool-free assembly or its minimalist design. Get this with or without a headboard, and choose between two wood finishes.

Burrow Carta Side Table

This side table features a conveniently hidden storage space topped by two removable tray. It's basically a petite version of Burrow's Carta coffee table.

Burrow 3-Piece Eucalyptus Sheet Set

Burrow tapped bedding brand Sijo for its own line of bed sheets. Made of cooling Tencel fabric, the sheets come in eight color options.

Burrow Prospect 5-Drawer Tall Dresser

No bedroom is complete without a dresser. Burrow offers its dressers in three-drawer or five-drawer configurations, which can be combined to create even larger dressers for those who need the extra storage. The dressers feature quiet-shut drawers and a raised-lip edge to prevent things from sliding off.

Burrow Lyric Hybrid Mattress

Burrow is now in the mattress game, offering both a foam and hybrid mattress. The latter features a cooling top layer and supportive wrapped coils. Burrow is even giving you 100 days to make sure the mattress is right for you.

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

