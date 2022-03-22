Today's Top Stories
Le Creuset Wants You to Bake the Perfect Bread, and 3 Other New Home Releases

Time to rekindle your at-home sourdough bread phase.

By Tyler Chin
best new gear le creuset bread oven, great jones big chill, moccamaster kbgv glass brewer 10 cup beetroot coffee maker
Courtesy

Le Creuset Bread Oven

le creuset bread oven
Le Creuset

When everyone was making sourdough bread in the first months of the pandemic, most of them were using a Dutch oven. And some of those Dutch ovens were from Le Creuset. Now the French brand is making a dedicated pot for baking bread. It features a domed lip, which traps and circulates steam, and its low-profile base facilitates a nice brown crust. Buy it in one of the eight available colors so you can match your existing Le Creuset wares.

Price: $290

SHOP NOW

Great Jones Big Chill

great jones big chill cooling rack
Noah Fecks

Great Jones released a new cooling rack to complement its existent line of sheet pans. And like the sheet pans, called Holy Sheet, these cooling racks have an equally cool name: Big Chill. Big Chill also shares Holy Sheet's non-stick coating, and it's also safe to wash in the dishwasher. The cooling racks are available in two colors —raspberry and blue — and if you bundle a sheet pan with a cooling rack, you save $15.

Price: $50

SHOP NOW

Brooklinen Linen Sheets

brooklinen linen sheets
Brooklinen

Get ready to prepare for spring and summer with linen sheets from Brooklinen, which released its line of linens in five new colors: faded lemon, maple sugar, bungalow stripe, hydrangea and petal. The bungalow stripe is also available as a two-in-one duvet cover, because one side features the multi-colored stripe motif, while the other side features a bright aqua blue colorway.

      Price: $66+

      SHOP NOW

      Moccamaster KBGV Glass Brewer 10-Cup Beetroot Coffee Maker

      moccamaster kbgv glass brewer 10 cup beetroot coffee maker
      Crate & Barrel

      Technivorm's Moccamaster is one of the best designed coffee makers on the market, and also just one of the best overall brewers you can buy. In collaboration with KitchenAid, Moccamaster's KBGV coffee maker is now available in KitchenAid's 2022 color of the year, beetroot, which is essentially a rich magenta. The 10-cup coffee maker brews 40 ounces of coffee in four to six minutes, and it has the Specialty Coffee Association's stamp of approval to brew a Golden Cup.

      Price: $350

      SHOP NOW

