Fly By Jing Has a Tasty New Product, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases of the Week

Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Vinaigrette

Fly By Jing

Fly By Jing is a favorite around here, from their ubiquitous chili crisps to the uber-popular hot pot they released earlier this year. The viral snackmaker is launching a brand-new sauce today, and it's sure to sell out in a flash.

Described by the brand as their "ultimate Sichuan sauce" (Rick and Morty fans, take note), Fly By Jing's Chili Crisp Vinaigrette is a mix of premium brewed soy sauce, Sichuanese aged black vinegar and the brand's Sichuan Chili Crisp, and is priced at $16.

Also launching on October 17 is the $78 By Jing Box, a holiday gift bundle that includes the new Chili Crisp Vinaigrette along with old favorites Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp, Sichuan Chili Crisp, Mala Spice Mix and Zhong Sauce.

Price: $16

Floyd The Bed Frame in Color

Courtesy

You're probably already a fan of Floyd's The Bed Frame thanks to its combination of innovative modularity and head-turning styling. Well, now the Detroit-based furniture maker has made the bed even more attractive by making it available in a slew of eye-catching colors.

Previously only sold in natural birch, oak or walnut wood finishes, Floyd's Bed Frame now comes in your choice of Cherry, Shadow, Linen or Wisteria (a powder blue). In addition to its good looks, the Bed Frame in Color is also one of Floyd's most sustainable and durable products yet, as its panels boast a honeycomb core made of 100 percent recycled paper and are colored using melamine laminate that's scratch-resistant and waterproof.

Price: $1,275

Garrison Brothers 2022 Cowboy Bourbon

Courtesy

For the eighth straight year, Texas-based whiskey distillery Garrison Brothers is releasing their annual Cowboy Bourbon. The uncut and unfiltered straight bourbon always sells out fast, and this year's hooch is looking to be no exception.

Clocking in at a fiery 134.8 proof for 2022, this year's Cowboy Bourbon is a blend of 8- and 9-year-old whiskeys from the distillery. It boasts an interesting palette, with notes of newly tanned leather, monkey bread aroma, Texas-style Dublin Dr. Pepper and more.

The first 1,000 bottles sold out at an on-site launch event at the distillery on September 24, but the other 8,600 bottles roll out this week across 42 states, with a suggested MSRP of $250.

Price: $250

Eva Longoria’s Risa Cookware

Risa Cookware

Eva Longoria has gotten into the cookware business. The actress, known for her role in ABC's hit 2000s series Desperate Housewives, has launched Risa Cookware, a new line of "stove to table" cookware with a focus on convenience and food safety.

Headlining the collection are the Pot and Pan, both of which are free of PTFE, PFOA, PFOS, lead or cadmium and are coated with a non-stick sol-gel ceramic coating with a honeycomb induction plate for even heat distribution. Now through the end of November, you can get $50 off the Risa Cookware Set that includes the Pot, the Pan, two lids and two pot holders.

Price: $199

Levity Life-Proof Tables

Levity

Say goodbye to water rings once and for all. Levity, the sister brand of Ruggable, has expanded their line of stain-resistant furniture with their new Life-Proof Tables. The mid-century modern-inspired pieces include the Round Dining Table, Rectangular Dining Table, Round Scandinavian Coffee Table and Round Scandinavian Side Table.

All four come in walnut or white oak finishes and are protected by Levity's Life-Proof Coating that guards against heat, liquids and scratches. The dining tables are priced at $799 and $899, respectively, while the coffee table sells for $349 and the side table is just $159.

Price: $349

