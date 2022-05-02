April showers bring May flowers \u2014 and also some great new home releases. We got a bunch of new cookware like Misen's inaugural line of nonstick pots and pans, as well as Crate & Barrel's new in-house line of, well, everything you could want and need in a kitchen. Surprisingly there weren't too many new weed-related releases, considering 4/20, but we did get Houseplant's new Strut Lamp, a lamp that is also an ashtray. Here are all the best new home products that we could find in April. The Bed by Thuma Upgrade your sleep with a gorgeous design that seamlessly fits into any room: check out The Bed by Thuma. Combining minimalist, globally inspired designs, timeless construction and mindful lifestyle-enhancing details, The Bed is the perfect modern luxury foundation. It's made of quality, eco-friendly materials, and built to last a lifetime. And since it's built with a sturdy, quiet foundation, The Bed is ideal for any and all Bed Time activities. Shipped to your door fast (within 1-5 business days) and for free, The Bed assembles in 5(ish) minutes, no tools or team needed. And since it's available in Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King in a Natural or Walnut stain, The Bed is for everyone and every room. Price : $795 SHOP NOW Houseplant Strut Lamp Houseplant , Seth Rogen's weed and weed accessories brand, can't lose. Its new Strut lamp is exactly that \u2014 a lamp. But, it's also a freakin' ash tray. Sitting atop a marble base, the lamp has a dimmable LED light that's operated through a touch-sensitive button. Houseplant is now available at Bodega, one of the few retailers of the brand. Price : $425 SHOP NOW Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home New York Times writer Eric Kim released his first cookbook, and it's a tribute to his Korean American upbringing. Growing up in Chicago and the son of two Korean immigrants, Kim has become a powerful voice on the New York Times Cooking team, and his new cookbook combines personal anecdotes with easy-to-follow recipes that show what it means to be Korean American. Expect to find recipes for Korean classics like various stews, but also American-influenced Korean dishes like cheeseburger kimbap or gochujang chocolate lava cakes. Price : $30 SHOP NOW Warby Parker x Lichen Eyewear Tray Vision brand (since they've branched into contacts) Warby Parker tapped Lichen, a vintage furniture dealer in Brooklyn, for a new eyewear tray. Made of silicone resin, the tray is designed and produced at Lichen's studio by Alvaro Ucha Rodriguez. The design of the tray was inspired by an egg carton, and it comes decked out in Warby's signature blue colorway. Price : $95 SHOP NOW J.Crew x Liberty Bedding J.Crew tapped the legendary London fabrics brand Liberty to release a full-on home collection comprising bedding, puzzles and table linens. The apparel brand picked four of Liberty's prints and applied it to the new collection, which is available now but won't ship until next month. Price : $30+ SHOP NOW Oishii x Nekohama Omakase Chocolate Bark Oishii, purveyor of amazingly sweet strawberries, teamed up with matcha brand Nekohama on a chocolate bar, er, bark you won't want to share with the children (mainly because they won't appreciate it). The bark is made of eight grams of Nekohama matha and six of Oishii's berries. It's not an everyday snack, but one you'll want to whip out every once in a while to celebrate something. Price : $60 SHOP NOW East Fork Fiddlehead When a brand's ceramics sell out as quickly as a shoe release, then you know the ceramics are worth the hype. East Fork released its new seasonal glaze for spring, and it feels just as spring-y as it should. Dubbed Fiddlehead, the green is reminiscent of all the shades of verde you'd find out in nature. Get your Mug in Fiddlehead \u2014 or any of East Fork's other pieces \u2014 quickly because the glaze will only be available through June. Price : $12+ SHOP NOW Nest Luxury Weighted Blanket Nest released a new weighted blanket to complement its range of mattresses and bedding. The weighted blanket \u2014 available in weights of 15, 18 and 25 pounds \u2014 are filled with glass beads, which stay in place thanks to the quilted construction. One side is a soft jersey, while the other is a layer of rayon. If you'd rather wrap it in a duvet cover, you can, and it'll stay in place with the corner loops. Price : $109+ SHOP NOW The Kitchen By Crate Crate and Barrel has a new in-house label, The Kitchen By Crate, comprising over 300 products across five categories: cookware, bakeware, tools, cutting boards and soaps and lotions. The new collection features affordable dupes of high-end furniture, like stainless steel cookware alternatives to All-Clad and cutting board swaps for the infamous Boos Blocks. Price : $6+ SHOP NOW The Citizenry Wicker Furniture The Citizenry partnered with Indonesia's Artisans Of Plumbon on a new collection of wicker furniture, which is best for indoor use, but can be used in a covered outdoor space. The handcrafted rattan furniture takes up to seven days to create, and it's all made in a fair-trade environment. The collection includes a coffee table, lounge chair, ottoman and more. Price : $395+ SHOP NOW KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment After you've made all the recipes you could with your KitchenAid stand mixer, it's time to make some shaved ice just in time for summer. The new shave ice attachment includes four ice molds to fit into the attachment to create a shaved ice of your preferred texture. In just 60 seconds you'll get over a pint of finely shaved ice to be doused in syrup or added to a cocktail (mint juleps, anyone?). Price : $100 SHOP NOW Tuft & Needle Essential Dog Bed Tuft & Needle makes one of our favorite mattresses , and we called its Hybrid mattress the best one in the category. Now your dog can get in on the brand's comfy mattresses. Available in three sizes, the Essential Dog Bed is lightweight and comfortable to easily bring your dog's new favorite space from one room to the other. The dog bed is wrapped in a machine washable outer layer so clean up is a breeze. Price : $75+ SHOP NOW Outdoor Fellows Tomato Vine Candle Outdoor Fellows founder Patrick Jones was inspired by his backyard garden to create his brand's latest scent, Tomato Vine, which smells exactly like a ripe and juicy tomato. Well, it's more than just that. Lighting the candle emits beautifully complementary notes to the tomato including basil, lemon zest, pineapple and other summer-ready aromas. While I don't have a place to grow tomatoes in my New York City apartment, at least my home smells like a backyard garden. Just remind me not to eat the candle. Price : $32 SHOP NOW Open Spaces Underbed Storage If you didn't already know, the best place to store all your stuff is under your bed. But to keep everything organized (and to avoid dust getting everywhere) you'll want some prime underbed storage. Open Spaces revamped its underbed storage bins to be lightweight, easier to handle and breathable. The bins are the perfect mix of sturdy and soft, and it'll make packing your winter sweaters less of a spring-cleaning chore. Price : $148 SHOP NOW Year & Day x Atelier Saucier The Everyday Napkin Direct-to-consumer kitchenware brand Year & Day has partnered with Atelier Saucier on a set of reusable napkins. The Everyday Napkin collection comes in two colorways \u2014Moon Twill, which is a white cotton twill with a contrast stitching, or Daybreak Linen, which is a pink linen napkin with contrast off-white stitching. These sets come in a pack of four, and they're hand made in Los Angeles of sustainably-sourced materials. Price : $85 SHOP NOW Made In 2-Quart Stainless Clad Saucier Made In added a new saucier to its lineup, and it is its smallest yet coming in at just two quarts. Its round bottom helps with stirring and whisking, and the five-ply construction helps cook things evenly. So what do you do with such a tiny pan? You can heat up sauces, melt butter or get a box of Kraft mac and cheese going \u2014 it's all up to you. Price : $99 SHOP NOW Tiny Fish Co. Smoked Geoduck with Black Pepper Earlier this year, chef Sara Hauman started a new tinned fish company: Tiny Fish Co. The chef, who is a two-time James Beard Rising Star semi-finalist, released a new fish from her brand, a smoked geoduck tinned with brown sugar, black pepper and garlic. Sort of like a fancy clam, geoduck has an amazingly clean taste and nice bite, and the addition of all the seasonings make this feel like bacon of the sea. Price : $16 SHOP NOW Westbourne Avocado Oil Set Pantry staple brand Westbourne added a new avocado oil set to its lineup, and it'll make you realize you've been needing avocado oil in your life this whole time. Like olive oil, there's an extra virgin option to use as a finishing oil and a refined oil for saut\u00e9ing, roasting and grilling. Avocado oil has a supremely high smoke point, which makes it good for any high-heat cooking. Price : $80 SHOP NOW