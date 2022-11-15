This Motorized Sex Toy Feels Like the ‘Ultimate, Realistic Oral Sex’

Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . Every year brings new designs, tech and innovation to every industry \u2013 including sex toys. For the past twenty years, Lovehoney has continued to stock and release the most exciting toys on the market. Now, the company welcomes in the Orctan. Boasting nine different modes to play with, Lovehoney emphasizes that the Orctan \u2018uses motion technology to deliver the ultimate, realistic oral sex feeling.\u2019 Curious to learn more? Keep reading to learn everything you have to know about the Orctan. The Backstory Lovehoney: Toys for Now, Toys for All Lovehoney proudly works to make a \u2018fun, fulfilling sex life available to everyone.\u2019 At launch, the company entered a world where shopping for sex toys meant scrolling through seedy, popup-infested sites. Lovehoney changed that by streamlining the process across a clear-cut site. Today, it offers ample explainers (like \u2018 The Best Oral Sex Toys for Him ) and guides beside curated collections that make shopping even easier (like \u2018 Male Sex Toys \u2019 or \u2018 Bondage Toys for Beginners \u2019). Of course, the company also offers a long, long list of toys, accessories and kits to get you started \u2013 or push you further. SHOP NOW The Gist How to Use the Orctan and What to Expect The Orctan is a rechargeable male masturbator that uses two motorized silicone rollers to deliver lasting pleasure. The device\u2019s \u2018super-silent motors\u2019 are designed to remain virtually inaudible while you play. To use, simply slick the massage rollers with a water-based lube, and then place your penis between them. Then, thanks to a high-tech hinge construction, you can easily adjust the massage area and touch points to your liking. The device is designed to gently roll across the head of your penis and right between your foreskin and shaft. When it comes time to clean off, the three-piece device is super easy to clean. Simply remove the rollers, clean with soap and water and then allow the device to air dry. Thanks to nine different modes, fans can easily adjust the experience to their needs. Thanks to this versatility, the Orcan has already launched to plenty of strong reviews. Fans call it \u2018insanely good,\u2019 \u2018a slow burn,\u2019 \u2018perfect for edging and slow play\u2019 and \u2013 of course \u2013 \u2018fantastic if you like head play, licking of the frenulum, soft blow jobs and edging.\u2019 Our POV The Orctan Proves Sex Toys Are Only Improving In an effort to destigmatize sex toys, Lovehoney has made its new releases easier and easier to use \u2013 and harder and harder to resist. The Orctan is no exception and promises a new experience unlike anything offered by sex toys past. Plus, because it\u2019s designed to prioritize the head of the penis and frenulum, it\u2019s suitable for all penis sizes. Recommended for, \u2018those that enjoy the softer blowjob experience\u2019 and designed to recreate a \u2018licking\u2019 and \u2018sucking\u2019 sensation, the device is currently 50 percent off, and available for a limited time for just $109.50. Price: $219 $109.50 SHOP NOW