This Motorized Sex Toy Feels Like the ‘Ultimate, Realistic Oral Sex’


What makes the Orctan worth talking about –– by Gear Patrol Studios.

By Gear Patrol Studios
orctan rechargeable silicone roller male masturbator
Lovehoney

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios.

Every year brings new designs, tech and innovation to every industry – including sex toys. For the past twenty years, Lovehoney has continued to stock and release the most exciting toys on the market. Now, the company welcomes in the Orctan.

Boasting nine different modes to play with, Lovehoney emphasizes that the Orctan ‘uses motion technology to deliver the ultimate, realistic oral sex feeling.’

Curious to learn more? Keep reading to learn everything you have to know about the Orctan.

lovehoney orctan rechargeable silicone roller male masturbator
Lovehoney

The Backstory

Lovehoney: Toys for Now, Toys for All

Lovehoney proudly works to make a ‘fun, fulfilling sex life available to everyone.’

At launch, the company entered a world where shopping for sex toys meant scrolling through seedy, popup-infested sites. Lovehoney changed that by streamlining the process across a clear-cut site. Today, it offers ample explainers (like ‘The Best Oral Sex Toys for Him) and guides beside curated collections that make shopping even easier (like ‘Male Sex Toys’ or ‘Bondage Toys for Beginners’).

Of course, the company also offers a long, long list of toys, accessories and kits to get you started – or push you further.

The Gist

How to Use the Orctan and What to Expect

The Orctan is a rechargeable male masturbator that uses two motorized silicone rollers to deliver lasting pleasure. The device’s ‘super-silent motors’ are designed to remain virtually inaudible while you play.

To use, simply slick the massage rollers with a water-based lube, and then place your penis between them. Then, thanks to a high-tech hinge construction, you can easily adjust the massage area and touch points to your liking. The device is designed to gently roll across the head of your penis and right between your foreskin and shaft.

When it comes time to clean off, the three-piece device is super easy to clean. Simply remove the rollers, clean with soap and water and then allow the device to air dry.

Thanks to nine different modes, fans can easily adjust the experience to their needs. Thanks to this versatility, the Orcan has already launched to plenty of strong reviews.

Fans call it ‘insanely good,’ ‘a slow burn,’ ‘perfect for edging and slow play’ and – of course – ‘fantastic if you like head play, licking of the frenulum, soft blow jobs and edging.’

Our POV

The Orctan Proves Sex Toys Are Only Improving

In an effort to destigmatize sex toys, Lovehoney has made its new releases easier and easier to use – and harder and harder to resist. The Orctan is no exception and promises a new experience unlike anything offered by sex toys past.

Plus, because it’s designed to prioritize the head of the penis and frenulum, it’s suitable for all penis sizes. Recommended for, ‘those that enjoy the softer blowjob experience’ and designed to recreate a ‘licking’ and ‘sucking’ sensation, the device is currently 50 percent off, and available for a limited time for just $109.50.

Price: $219 $109.50

gear patrol studios native drivers
