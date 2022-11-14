Today's Top Stories
Save Up to 70% (and Over) on Lovehoney's Sex Toys, Lingerie and More

Big Black Friday savings on a bunch of gear to help you invest in your sexual health — now through November 29.

By Sean Tirman
Whether you're single or partnered, casually interested or thoroughly invested, there are numerous reasons to consider getting over the social stigmas and picking up a sex toy or two. In fact, investing in and utilizing what is coyly and conservatively referred to as "marital aids" can improve your relationships (both with your partner and with yourself) and have positive effects on both the mental and physical health of those involved. Starting today, Lovehoney has launched its huge Black Friday sale with savings of up to 70 percent off sex toys and much more, there's never been a better time to take the leap.

The huge sale includes just about every category, ranging from lingerie (savings of up to 50 percent off, as well as a buy one, get one half-price deal on stockings and hosiery) to male sex toys and all that falls in between. Better still, if you spend $60 on best-sellers, including sale items, you can also choose a free gift to go along with your purchase. Furthermore, if you spend over $49, you'll also get free shipping (in discreet packaging, no less).

Whether searching the extensive sale section or just browsing the sitewide deal outside of that, the savings include a wide variety of devices ranging from more traditional vibrators to masculine-focused sex toys and even sets made specifically for couples. There's even an extensive lingerie section with deep discounts, as well. Furthermore, you can also get an extra 15 percent off your first order when you sign up to receive the brand's emails. And that means it's easy to find one or even a few options that you (and your partner[s]) are comfortable with. But don't sleep on these deals, as this Lovehoney sale is over soon.

