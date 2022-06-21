Today's Top Stories
This Might Be the World’s Most Attractive Water Pitcher, and 3 Other Cool Home Releases

The best home products released in mid-June, including a reissue of Dansk's cult-favorite water pitcher.

By Tyler Chin
collage showing hats, a sun shade, and a water pitcher
Courtesy

Dansk Købenstyle Wrapped Handle Water Pitcher

water pitcher
Courtesy

Are we excited about a water pitcher? Yes, we are. Earlier in 2021, Food52 purchased the Scandinavian cookware brand Dansk, and the food blog just announced its first major release from that purchase: the re-release of Dansk's Købenstyle Wrapped Handle Water Pitcher. According to Food52, these pitchers — originally designed in 1956 — can sell for over $225 in vintage markets, but with the reissue of this archival piece, it's just $95 and available in four of its original colors: red, teal, yellow and white. It's sold out now, but definitely sign up to be notified when it's back in stock.

Price: $95

LEARN MORE

Dad Grass Daddy Chill Collection

dad grass merch
Courtesy

CBD joints brand Dad Grass wants you to toke with pride for Pride Month. With its Daddy Chill Collection, Dad Grass partnered with California-based artist Humberto Cruz on a capsule featuring apparel designed by Cruz, as well as a stash pack to hide away a five-pack of Dad Grass. All of the profits from sales of the collection will go towards Equality California, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ+ people and allies across the U.S.

Price: $37+

SHOP NOW

Prepdeck

food prep station
Courtesy

For some, meal prep is a lifestyle. And those people will love Prepdeck. What originally started as an Indiegogo project, Prepdeck is now available for folks who want to meal prep like a pro. Bespoke Post is one of the first retailers to carry the brand, which makes kitchen organizational tools like an innovate meal prep station, as well as well-designed kitchen essentials like a spice caddy and cooking utensils.

Price: $16+

SHOP NOW

Modernica Case Study Furniture Sun Shade

sunshade
Courtesy

Protect yourself from the sun this summer (and every other month with sunscreen, of course). But when the summer sun is just too unbearable, get Modernica's Sun Shade. Instead of a typical outdoor umbrella, the Sun Shade is a sculptural beauty with a circular, easy-to-adjust sun-blocker. It's upholstered in a Sunbrella fabric that's resistant to UV, water, mildew and fading, and available in over a dozen colors.

Price: $2,450

SHOP NOW

