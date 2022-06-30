Welcome to summer! And to welcome you to the hottest months of the year, brands are here to keep you stay cool. There's a new instant coffee brand that wants you to make cold brew in an instant — somewhat of an oxymoron since cold brew does not get done in an instant, but this is some good coffee. Modernica has a sun shade that is an elevated take on a standard umbrella, and Stussy's collaboration with Tekla resulted in some crisp, cool duvet covers. And if you're into grilling, BlueCut made a fireproof apron that will keep you safe while you're tending to your meats but won't keep you safe from the hot summer sun.

House of Word Instant Cold Brew

Courtesy

People sure love their cold brew, but it takes a long time to actually get from coarse-ground coffee to that sweet elixir. House of Word takes away that long brewing process with its new instant cold brew coffee. Jonathan Dreszer, a former employee of the coffee shop and roastery Devoción, founded House of Word, eschewing the typical freeze-dried instant coffee for something new. The brand utilizes an instant cold brew process, which Dreszer explains like this: "The concentrated cold brew is added to a chamber that releases very hot and dry air which creates a dry, cool powder in less than one second, and greatly reduces the degradation of the product."

The coffee is made by mixing the coffee crystals with either hot water (for hot coffee) or cold water (for cold brew). The beans that House of Word uses are sourced from India, which the brand touts as being a "top biodiversity hotspot."

Price: $16+

SHOP NOW



BlueCut Pitmaster Apron

BlueCut

Apron brand BlueCut released a new fire-proof apron with Daniel Castillo, a renowned pitmaster from the SoCal barbecue restaurant Heritage Barbecue. The cross-back apron is completely flameproof, crafted from denim and fire-retardant Nomex threading. The apron is also insulated to help protect from the heat of a flame, something that Castillo being the pitmaster that he is. Accented with copper hardware, leather and orange pops of color, this apron will make a great gift for pitmasters and casual home cooks alike.

Price: $175

SHOP NOW

Made In Pre-Seasoned Carbon Steel Griddle

MadeIn

Made In has expanded its line of carbon steel cookware with the addition of a new flat-top griddle. It's basically the perfect way to recreate your favorite diner foods — like pancakes, melts and hashes — at home. The griddle can be used on a stove — gas or induction — a grill or an open flame. It's safe to use at temperatures up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, and its complemented by leather-wrapped handles. Looking to score the perfect sears on your food? Made In also released an accompanying grill press to help your foods get full contact on the cooking surface.

Price: $139

SHOP NOW

Aarke Glass Water Purifier

Courtesy

Aarke, which makes my favorite water carbonator, is now in the water purification game, taking on brands like Brita and Pur. Instead of swapping out plastic filters regularly, you empty out the filtering granules and use the same filter basket. The beautifully designed pitcher is made of glass and stainless steel, and a convenient reminder on the bottom of the lid reminds you to freshen up your filter every four weeks.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Maker's Mark 46 x Spiceology Flights

Courtesy

Maker's Mark is one of our favorite bourbons, and its Maker's Mark 46 is one of the brand's most iconic expressions. It also happens to translate well as a spice blend. Maker's Mark and Spiceology collaborated on four spice blends, and one of them is directly inspired by Maker's Mark 46, offering vanilla, caramel and heat.

And because bourbon is a uniquely American spirit, the other three spice blends are inspired by what Spiceology found to be America's most beloved dishes: fried chicken, meatballs and potato salad. Everything Potato is described as an "herbaceous spice blend," Fried & True is described as an "umami chicken spice blend" and Mom's Meatballs is described as a "sweet and sour spice blend."

Price: $30

SHOP NOW



Golde x Subtle Art Studios

Courtesy

Golde isn't a home decor brand (it's actually a superfood wellness brand), and it just put out a new coaster that makes the perfect complement to some of its products. Made in collaboration with Subtle Art Studios, the glass coasters are decked out in the same chic colors as some of Golde's most popular supplements, like Matcha, Shroom Shield or Coconut Collagen Boost.

Price: $36

SHOP NOW

Fly By Jing x Jacobsen Salt Co. Tingly Sichuan Salt

Courtesy

At this point, anything that Fly By Jing puts out is an immediate add-to-cart item for me. The condiment brand that brings Sichuan flavors to the masses partnered with one of the country's best salt producers, Jacobsen Salt Co. on a Sichuan-inspired salt. Sichuan spice is characterized by its numbing effect that sort of makes your tongue feel like it's tingling (it's a delightful experience, I swear). The new Tingly Sichuan Salt combines Fly By Jing's Sichuan Tribute Peppers with Jacobsen Salt Co's hand-harvested Kosher sea salt, and you can bet I'll be putting this stuff on almost everything.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW

Dansk Købenstyle Wrapped Handle Water Pitcher

Courtesy

Are we excited about a water pitcher? Yes, we are. Earlier in 2021, Food52 purchased the Scandinavian cookware brand Dansk, and the food blog just announced its first major release from that purchase: the re-release of Dansk's Købenstyle Wrapped Handle Water Pitcher. According to Food52, these pitchers — originally designed in 1956 — can sell for over $225 in vintage markets, but with the reissue of this archival piece, it's just $95 and available in four of its original colors: red, teal, yellow and white. It's sold out now, but definitely sign up to be notified when it's back in stock.

Price: $95

LEARN MORE



Dad Grass Daddy Chill Collection

Courtesy

CBD joints brand Dad Grass wants you to toke with pride for Pride Month. With its Daddy Chill Collection, Dad Grass partnered with California-based artist Humberto Cruz on a capsule featuring apparel designed by Cruz, as well as a stash pack to hide away a five-pack of Dad Grass. All of the profits from sales of the collection will go towards Equality California, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ+ people and allies across the U.S.

Price: $37+

SHOP NOW



Prepdeck

Courtesy

For some, meal prep is a lifestyle. And those people will love Prepdeck. What originally started as an Indiegogo project, Prepdeck is now available for folks who want to meal prep like a pro. Bespoke Post is one of the first retailers to carry the brand, which makes kitchen organizational tools like an innovate meal prep station, as well as well-designed kitchen essentials like a spice caddy and cooking utensils.



Price: $16+

SHOP NOW

Modernica Case Study Furniture Sun Shade

Courtesy

Protect yourself from the sun this summer (and every other month with sunscreen, of course). But when the summer sun is just too unbearable, get Modernica's Sun Shade. Instead of a typical outdoor umbrella, the Sun Shade is a sculptural beauty with a circular, easy-to-adjust sun-blocker. It's upholstered in a Sunbrella fabric that's resistant to UV, water, mildew and fading, and available in over a dozen colors.

Price: $2,450

SHOP NOW

Puffco The Proxy

Courtesy

Puffco is pumping out some of the best weed gear on the market. Besides the all-famous Puffco Peak Pro, a technologically advanced e-rig, Puffco also has the novelty Budsy, which looks like a Nalgene, but is 100 percent a bong.

The brand's new Proxy will have you toking like Sherlock Holmes. With its four temperature settings, users can find the right temperature to unlock the most desired terpenes. The glass pipe, with its removable base, is fully modular for personal customization. It's pricey, yes, but looking this cool while using the Proxy might be worth the price.

Price: $300

SHOP NOW



Floyd Upcycled Bouclé Sectional

Courtesy

Shopping for a new sofa? Floyd is one of the best sofa brands to check out. Now the Detroit-based brand has a new sofa option that'll make it even harder to figure out which sofa to buy.

The new Upcycled Bouclé Sectional is made completely from post-consumer fast fashion waste, and it's the brand's first-ever all-white sofa offering. The sofa is made of a stain- and odor-resistant fabric, which helps ensure the white sofa stays white. Head over to Floyd's website to configure the sofa to your liking (and your home's specs) now.

Price: $2,985+

SHOP NOW



Fellow Carter Move Mug + Slide-Lock Lid

Courtesy

Fellow's Carter Move mug is getting an upgrade: the Slide-Lock lid. The Carter, which keeps beverages at their temperature for up to six hours, has a slim lip that makes drinking coffee an even more pleasurable experience, but drinking on the move (like, literally drinking while moving) hasn't always been easy. The new Slide-Lock lid has an angled lid that can easily be opened or closed with your thumb. It's a tiny upgrade that'll elevate this already award-winning travel mug.

Price: $35

SHOP NOW

Stussy x Tekla Percale Duvet Cover

Courtesy

Copenhagen-based bed sheets and towels brand Tekla teamed up again with Stussy on another collection of limited-edition sleep gear. Included is a pajama set, as well as a duvet cover, which is unfortunately only available in a queen size. It's made with a 220-thread count, and like everything else from Tekla, it's Oeko-Tek certified to be free of harmful chemicals.

Price: $280

SHOP NOW

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io