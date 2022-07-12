For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

OffLimits Dash Chamberlain Coffee Cereal

OffLimits, a nostalgic-style cereal brand that takes the fun of your childhood cereal minus the artificial flavorings and high sugar counts, is teaming up with social media sensation Emma Chamberlain's coffee brand for Dash Chamberlain Coffee Cereal.

The cereal, which is both vegan and gluten free, takes Chamberlain Coffee's Social Dog Blend, and it turns it into a chocolatey coffee cereal you can enjoy every morning (or for any and all of your meals). And like your favorite cocoa-flavored cereals from your youth, the milk will transform into its own delicious concoction.



Price: $9

Aplat x Material Picnic Set

Aplat and Material have partnered up on the end all be all of picnic kits. Combing Aplat's beloved picnic tote with Material's reBowl, (mini) reBoard, and the Almost 4-inch Knife, the set has the essentials for prepping and serving a picnic meal or snack.

Price: $150

Jono Pandolfi The Seeds & Weeds Serving Set

Jono Pandolfi's tablewares are known for being some of the best in the business — they're used in numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, and any home cook can bring those handmade pieces into their own dining rooms too. The Michelin-starred chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, has partnered once again with Jono Pandolfi on the Seeds and Weeds serving set.

The limited-edition pieces take the brand's Couple collection, decking it out in the Toasted clay body, complemented by thin red bands (and in the case of the serving platter, a fully red motif). The name of the set comes from Vongerichten's new restaurant, opening in July 2022, called Seeds & Weeds, which will serve plant-based food — on Jono Pandolfi plates and bowls of course.

Price: $150

Smithey Carbon Steel Party Pan

We love Smithey's cast iron skillets, but its latest carbon-steel Party Pan has our attention this summer. This 17-inch pan is huge. Paella will be great in this thing, but you could also just cook up a boat-load of steaks on it to because it's your party and you can do what you want.

Price: $400

East Fork Secret Beach Glaze

East Fork announced its new glaze for the summer, and it's a very summery hue: Secret Beach. According to the brand, it's "inspired by the scents, flavors, rhythms, and rituals of the Mediterranean," and we totally get that feeling. Available now through September, find Secret Beach glazed across the entire brand's inventory from its Instagram-famous mug to its Bitty Bowl.

Price: $12

