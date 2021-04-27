Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Hundreds on Iconic Mid-Century Furniture

Design Within Reach is running a 15% off Herman Miller sale that includes the Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and more classics.

By Tyler Chin
a lounge chair and ottoman
Design Within Reach

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Herman Miller’s contribution to mid-century modern home design is difficult to overstate. Think Charles and Ray Eames’ lounge chair, Isamu Noguchi’s coffee table, George Nelson’s platform bench and so on.

Design Within Reach is has been holding a Herman Miller sale where you can score some of the greatest mid-century modern pieces for 15 percent off with free shipping. That means 15 percent off the aforementioned iconic Herman Miller pieces (you can save nearly $1,000 on the Eames Chair and Ottoman) as well as classics such as the Sayl Chair and the Crosshatch Chair — plus savings on coffee tables, dining furniture, lighting and more. The mid-century home of your dreams is now within reach. This Herman Miller sale runs until May 13.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Reebok Nano X
Reebok Nano X
reebok skimresources.com
$91 $130

$39 OFF W/ CODE MIDSZN (30%)

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
linen skimresources.com
$215 $269

$54 OFF (20%)

These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Beats PowerBeats Pro Wireless - Certified Refurbished
Beats PowerBeats Pro Wireless - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$127 $150

$23 OFF W/ CODE PICKCR4MOM(15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Outerknown Paz Cord Pants
Outerknown Paz Cord Pants
skimresources.com
$59 $118

$59 OFF (50%)

Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
skimresources.com
$187 $249

$62 OFF W/ CODE SAVEMORE (25%)

The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Bouqs Flower Arrangements
Bouqs Flower Arrangements
skimresources.com
$31+ $39+

25% OFF W/ CODE FORMOM 

Yes, Mother's Day is almost here and you should probably get flowers for your mom. If you pre-order from Bouqs, you can get 25% off any of its Mother's Day selections.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLOWER DELIVERY SERVICES

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Lululemon At Ease Jogger
Lululemon At Ease Jogger
skimresources.com
$89 $128

$39 OFF (30%)

Warm-up and cool-down have never been so comfortable. This jogger from Lululemon puts a premium on comfort and works just as well at the track as it does when you're lounging. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
shrsl.com
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

