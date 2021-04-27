Save Hundreds on Iconic Mid-Century Furniture

Design Within Reach is has been holding a Herman Miller sale where you can score some of the greatest mid-century modern pieces for 15 percent off with free shipping. That means 15 percent off the aforementioned iconic Herman Miller pieces (you can save nearly $1,000 on the Eames Chair and Ottoman) as well as classics such as the Sayl Chair and the Crosshatch Chair — plus savings on coffee tables, dining furniture, lighting and more. The mid-century home of your dreams is now within reach. This Herman Miller sale runs until May 13.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
