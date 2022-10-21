By now, you have undoubtedly seen — probably multiple times — the viral TikTok in which House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, upon being questioned on their drink of choice by co-star Olivia Cooke, reveals very specifically that it’s a negroni…sbagliato…with prosecco in it. In case you have somehow missed the exchange, which has garnered 1.7 million views as of this writing, you can view it below.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

People have gone absolutely crazy for the video, due in no small part to the melodious nature of D’Arcy’s voice and the confident specificity of their drink order, and it has turned this little-known negroni variation into perhaps the world’s hottest cocktail. Recipes for the drink are flooding the internet, stories abound about bartenders who are already sick of having to make them and currently Googling either actor’s name will bring up a cute little cocktail animation. Simply put, the negroni sbagliato (with prosecco in it) has seemingly taken over the world.

So, with things being what they are in our consumption- and celebrity-obsessed world, it’s unsurprising that a company is already capitalizing on that popularity. Brooklyn-based St. Agrestis, the brand behind some tasty ready-to-drink negronis and spritzes, has unveiled an RTD version of the Negroni Sbagliato that you can pre-order now, and that will be hitting store shelves next month.

Keep in mind, HBO Max posted the original TikTok of D’Arcy and Cooke on October 1, so we’re talking less than three weeks for St. Agrestis to recognize the drink’s trend, come up with a recipe and put this product into production. Or, at least, that’s how things would appear.

As it turns out, St. Agrestis already had a negroni sbagliato recipe on the books. When the brand developed their RTD Negroni back in 2018, they concurrently came up with an RTD sbagliato version made with their own Inferno Bitter Aperitivo, the house-made Torino-style vermouth from their bottled Negroni and the same Italian prosecco used in their canned Spritz. But, sensing that the American market wasn’t familiar with the drink, they shelved the recipe. Fast-forward a few years, and the sbagliato’s moment has arrived in a way much bigger than St. Agrestis could have ever anticipated.

“We are incredibly thankful of the newfound awareness of the Negroni Sbagliato,” St. Agrestis owner Louis Catizone said in a statement. “We have spoken about releasing this product for the past four and a half years and never expected a viral interview to be our green light. We are embracing the trend and are proud to be nimble enough to respond to an internet sensation like this.”

The St. Agrestis Negroni Sbagliato is a carbonated beverage with a 15 percent ABV, and it's on sale for a limited time only. Sold in eight-packs of 200ml bottles, it’s available for pre-order now on the brand’s online shop, with deliveries expected in mid-November.