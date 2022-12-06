Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Need a Custom Print? Try Underground Printing
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
These Are the Best Anniversary Gifts for Her

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

WhistlePig Has a Fun New Rye, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases

The best home products released to Kick off December, including a WhistlePig 10-Year in a pig-shaped bottle.

By Johnny Brayson
collage of a chair, a bottle of whiskey being poured into classes, and a stand mixer
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

WhistlePig PiggyBank Rye

piggy bank whiskey bottle
Courtesy

WhistlePig is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its first "Best Rye" award with a limited-edition 10-year-old rye in a special pig-shaped decanter. The bottle — which pours whiskey out of the pig's, ahem, rump — is inspired by 19th-century Berkshire Bitters pig bottles and makes for one of the best whiskey presentations you'll likely ever see.

As for the whiskey inside the porcine vessel, it's a 110-proof rye with a nose of mint, dill and a hint of truffle; a taste of black pepper, tobacco, citrus peel and anise; and a long and spicy finish full of oak tannins. It's available now at premium liquor stores across the country and is priced at $200 for a 1.0-liter hog — err, bottle.

Price: $200

SHOP NOW

DaVinci Miqro-C Vaporizer

vape
Courtesy

The DaVinci Miqro was already one of the best compact, fast-heating vapes on the market, but now it's gotten even smaller and quicker with the release of the new Miqro-C vaporizer. Billed as the world's smallest dual-use vaporizer, DaVinci's latest clocks in at just 23 x 34 x 80 mm and weighs only 87 grams.

The Miqro-C heats up in just 39 seconds and is powered by a battery that is both removable and USB-C-rechargeable, with a 30-minute runtime. The vape can be loaded with either dry herb or concentrate and is DaVinci's simplest device to use, with single-button operation and four guided smart paths that take the guesswork out of your session.

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

GE Profile Smart Mixer

stand mixer
Courtesy

KitchenAid has long set the standard when it comes to stand mixers, but GE is looking to usurp the countertop throne by working smarter, not harder. The legacy brand has released the Profile Smart Mixer, and it's arguably the most technologically advanced stand mixer ever.

GE's fancy new kitchen appliance is packed with features like a built-in smart scale that automatically weighs ingredients in the bowl, step-by-step guided recipes through the SmartHQ app, Auto-Sense technology that monitors and adjusts to changes in viscosity, Alexa and Google Home voice control and more. It's available for pre-order now from Crate & Barrel.

Price: $1,000

SHOP NOW

Callum Lounge Chair

chair
Courtesy

Last year, Ian Callum and his eponymous design house unveiled the concept for a Callum Lounge Chair. Meant to be a sleek and contemporary update to the classic mid-century Eames Lounge from Herman Miller, the Callum Lounge features a carbon fiber spine, a smoked eucalyptus veneer on its molded plywood shell and premium leather trim.

Originally intended only as a concept, the famed auto designer — whose portfolio includes the jaw-dropping Aston Martin Vanquish and Jaguar C-X75 concept — is now making his striking lounge chair available for purchase. Limited to just 50 examples worldwide, production is slated to begin in January.

Price: $10,407

SHOP NOW

Transcendence Coffee Founder's Flavors Syrups

two bottles of syrup
Transcendence Coffee

If you're a flavored coffee fiend who's getting tired of the same old hazelnut and French vanilla every morning, then Transcendence Coffee is here to brighten your morning. The Gen-Z- and female-founded startup has unveiled a pair of unique coffee syrups that celebrate their co-founders' cultural roots of India and Algeria.

The new syrups are inspired by the Indian dessert gulab jamun — a tasty donut ball-like treat soaked in sweet rose-flavored syrup — and Algerian baklava, the many-layered, honey-drenched pastry that's popular throughout the Mediterranean and Middle East. Right now, you can purchase mini 4.0-oz. bottles of both all-natural syrups together in the Mini Founder's Flavor's Bundle.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best New Gear
The Best New Knives & EDC of December 2022
The Best New Style & Grooming Releases of 2022
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
The Best and Coolest New Gadgets of November 2022
The Best Home and Design Releases This Week
4 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
The Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5 Cool Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
The Best Watches of 2022