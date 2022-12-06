WhistlePig Has a Fun New Rye, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

WhistlePig PiggyBank Rye



Courtesy

WhistlePig is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its first "Best Rye" award with a limited-edition 10-year-old rye in a special pig-shaped decanter. The bottle — which pours whiskey out of the pig's, ahem, rump — is inspired by 19th-century Berkshire Bitters pig bottles and makes for one of the best whiskey presentations you'll likely ever see.

As for the whiskey inside the porcine vessel, it's a 110-proof rye with a nose of mint, dill and a hint of truffle; a taste of black pepper, tobacco, citrus peel and anise; and a long and spicy finish full of oak tannins. It's available now at premium liquor stores across the country and is priced at $200 for a 1.0-liter hog — err, bottle.

Price: $200

DaVinci Miqro-C Vaporizer

Courtesy

The DaVinci Miqro was already one of the best compact, fast-heating vapes on the market, but now it's gotten even smaller and quicker with the release of the new Miqro-C vaporizer. Billed as the world's smallest dual-use vaporizer, DaVinci's latest clocks in at just 23 x 34 x 80 mm and weighs only 87 grams.

The Miqro-C heats up in just 39 seconds and is powered by a battery that is both removable and USB-C-rechargeable, with a 30-minute runtime. The vape can be loaded with either dry herb or concentrate and is DaVinci's simplest device to use, with single-button operation and four guided smart paths that take the guesswork out of your session.

Price: $100

GE Profile Smart Mixer

Courtesy

KitchenAid has long set the standard when it comes to stand mixers, but GE is looking to usurp the countertop throne by working smarter, not harder. The legacy brand has released the Profile Smart Mixer, and it's arguably the most technologically advanced stand mixer ever.

GE's fancy new kitchen appliance is packed with features like a built-in smart scale that automatically weighs ingredients in the bowl, step-by-step guided recipes through the SmartHQ app, Auto-Sense technology that monitors and adjusts to changes in viscosity, Alexa and Google Home voice control and more. It's available for pre-order now from Crate & Barrel.

Price: $1,000

Callum Lounge Chair

Courtesy

Last year, Ian Callum and his eponymous design house unveiled the concept for a Callum Lounge Chair. Meant to be a sleek and contemporary update to the classic mid-century Eames Lounge from Herman Miller, the Callum Lounge features a carbon fiber spine, a smoked eucalyptus veneer on its molded plywood shell and premium leather trim.

Originally intended only as a concept, the famed auto designer — whose portfolio includes the jaw-dropping Aston Martin Vanquish and Jaguar C-X75 concept — is now making his striking lounge chair available for purchase. Limited to just 50 examples worldwide, production is slated to begin in January.

Price: $10,407

Transcendence Coffee Founder's Flavors Syrups

Transcendence Coffee

If you're a flavored coffee fiend who's getting tired of the same old hazelnut and French vanilla every morning, then Transcendence Coffee is here to brighten your morning. The Gen-Z- and female-founded startup has unveiled a pair of unique coffee syrups that celebrate their co-founders' cultural roots of India and Algeria.

The new syrups are inspired by the Indian dessert gulab jamun — a tasty donut ball-like treat soaked in sweet rose-flavored syrup — and Algerian baklava, the many-layered, honey-drenched pastry that's popular throughout the Mediterranean and Middle East. Right now, you can purchase mini 4.0-oz. bottles of both all-natural syrups together in the Mini Founder's Flavor's Bundle.

Price: $15

