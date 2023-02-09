Today's Top Stories
Ikea’s New Limited Collection Wants You to Take a Sauna

The Swedish furniture giant teams up with Finnish design house Marimekko for the Bastua Collection.

By Johnny Brayson
ikea x marimekko collection
IKEA

You’re probably familiar with Scandinavian design principles, as their minimalist aesthetics, modern designs and natural materials have been everywhere for the past few years. Ikea has long been associated with the style — and now the Swedish furniture giant is exporting another trend from its home region with their latest collection.

Ikea has teamed up with design house Marimekko from neighboring Finland to create "Bastua," a new limited collection inspired by Nordic sauna culture. The self-care-focused capsule consists of 26 pieces in total, including furniture, textiles, glassware and more — all of which are intended to help you to wind down and focus on your wellbeing.

ikea x marimekko collection
IKEA

Brightly-colored patterns inspired by the large rhubarb leaves often found outside Finland’s saunas make up much of the collection, appearing on the Bastua Kimono ($35), Bastua Floor Cushion ($60) and Bastua Shower Curtain (Bastua is the word for sauna in the southern region of Sweden that Ikea calls home). Light-colored birch wood is also a recurring theme on the furniture side of the capsule, with the Bastua Bench ($85), Bastua Mirror ($90), Bastua Side Table ($65) and Bastua LED Lantern all making use of the material.

The collection’s glassware is also unique, with artisanal carved wood designs showing up on the Bastua Glass ($8), Pitcher ($28) and Candle ($10), the latter emitting relaxing scents of elderflower, rhubarb and vanilla. And, somewhat surprisingly, the Bastua Collection marks the first time that a sauna bucket will be sold by Ikea. The Nordic staple is crafted from black powder-coated steel with a birch handle and includes a ladle, and is priced at $30.

ikea x marimekko collection
IKEA

The entire collection should make for a more relaxing home life whether you own your own outdoor sauna or not (and if not, this seems like the perfect excuse to buy one). The Ikea x Marimekko Bastua Collection will go on sale in Ikea stores beginning in March.

Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
