Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . At De\u2019Longhi, premium \u2018bean to cup\u2019 espresso machines have long been the name of the game \u2013 but now, they\u2019re applying their expertise to the world of drip coffee. The brand\u2019s new TrueBrew machine is designed to help users make better coffee faster. Every step in the coffee-making process has been optimized, so you can count on a perfect cup every single time. Fans can brew anything from three to 40 ounces of coffee at a time and choose between five different brew styles (including \u2018bold\u2019 and \u2018over-ice\u2019). Each cup starts with fresh ground beans thanks to the machine's automatic grinder. Meanwhile, an Auto-Clean feature takes the guesswork out of maintaining your device, and eliminates the need for wasteful paper filters or plastic pods. Keen to hear more? Read on to learn everything you need to know about De\u2019Longhi\u2019s new TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Machine with Bean Extract Technology . The Backstory De\u2019Longhi: Made for Living We\u2019ll put it simply: the team at De\u2019Longhi knows what they\u2019re doing. Their roster boasts a long list of kitchen appliances , plus everything from ceramic space heaters to whisper-quiet portable air conditioners. Their devices have made it onto Oprah\u2019s Favorite Things and helped the team secure several awards, but for our purposes, it\u2019s the coffee makers that really stand out. The iconic brand has done everything from partnering with Brad Pitt to promote its Perfetto campaign, to launching a new machine that can top drinks with either hot or cold foam. Now, it\u2019s lending its eye to the world of drip coffee \u2013 and we couldn\u2019t be more excited. The Gist So How Does The TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Machine Actually Work? To get things started, users will choose their preferred cup size. Fans can choose from six different sizes (three, eight, 12, 16 or 24 ounces, or a 40 ounce thermal carafe) to kick start their morning. Next, they\u2019ll lock in their \u2018brew style.\u2019 These include light, gold, bold, espresso-style and over-ice. An unexpected bonus in the world of drip coffee, the new \u2018brew-style\u2019 feature allows users to bring out each unique note from every bag of beans. Then, right before brewing, the machine will tap its unparalleled proprietary Bean Extract technology to grind, dose and brew the perfect portion of beans. By taking the guesswork out of early morning coffee prep, TrueBrew allows users to sit back and start their mornings at their own pace. Finally, when it comes time for cleanup, TrueBrew\u2019s Auto-Clean feature makes things even easier. The machine is designed to swiftly dispose of ground coffee internally, so you never have to worry about missing a step. Our POV The TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Machine Makes Better Coffee Faster While some may enjoy leaning into the (painstaking) tasks of measuring, hand-grinding and prepping coffee beans \u2013 we know the overwhelming majority of java joes just want to wake up and smell the coffee. De\u2019Longhi\u2019s TrueBrew machines will make your morning coffee prep that much easier and every cup of coffee that much better. It\u2019s the perfect machine for the aficionado who can\u2019t decide between convenience and quality, and it\u2019s designed to meet a lifetime of changing needs. Available today at the De\u2019Longhi site, shop today to simplify your routine tomorrow morning. Price: $599 SHOP NOW