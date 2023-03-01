Streamline Your Morning Coffee with TrueBrew

What makes De'Longhi's TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Machine worth talking about — by Gear Patrol Studios.

By Gear Patrol Studios
de'longhi coffee brewer

At De’Longhi, premium ‘bean to cup’ espresso machines have long been the name of the game – but now, they’re applying their expertise to the world of drip coffee.

The brand’s new TrueBrew machine is designed to help users make better coffee faster. Every step in the coffee-making process has been optimized, so you can count on a perfect cup every single time.

Fans can brew anything from three to 40 ounces of coffee at a time and choose between five different brew styles (including ‘bold’ and ‘over-ice’). Each cup starts with fresh ground beans thanks to the machine's automatic grinder. Meanwhile, an Auto-Clean feature takes the guesswork out of maintaining your device, and eliminates the need for wasteful paper filters or plastic pods.

Keen to hear more? Read on to learn everything you need to know about De’Longhi’s new TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Machine with Bean Extract Technology.

de'longhi coffee brewer
De'Longhi

The Backstory

De’Longhi: Made for Living

We’ll put it simply: the team at De’Longhi knows what they’re doing. Their roster boasts a long list of kitchen appliances, plus everything from ceramic space heaters to whisper-quiet portable air conditioners. Their devices have made it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things and helped the team secure several awards, but for our purposes, it’s the coffee makers that really stand out.

The iconic brand has done everything from partnering with Brad Pitt to promote its Perfetto campaign, to launching a new machine that can top drinks with either hot or cold foam.

Now, it’s lending its eye to the world of drip coffee – and we couldn’t be more excited.

The Gist

So How Does The TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Machine Actually Work?

To get things started, users will choose their preferred cup size. Fans can choose from six different sizes (three, eight, 12, 16 or 24 ounces, or a 40 ounce thermal carafe) to kick start their morning. Next, they’ll lock in their ‘brew style.’ These include light, gold, bold, espresso-style and over-ice. An unexpected bonus in the world of drip coffee, the new ‘brew-style’ feature allows users to bring out each unique note from every bag of beans.

Then, right before brewing, the machine will tap its unparalleled proprietary Bean Extract technology to grind, dose and brew the perfect portion of beans. By taking the guesswork out of early morning coffee prep, TrueBrew allows users to sit back and start their mornings at their own pace.

Finally, when it comes time for cleanup, TrueBrew’s Auto-Clean feature makes things even easier. The machine is designed to swiftly dispose of ground coffee internally, so you never have to worry about missing a step.

Our POV

The TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Machine Makes Better Coffee Faster

While some may enjoy leaning into the (painstaking) tasks of measuring, hand-grinding and prepping coffee beans – we know the overwhelming majority of java joes just want to wake up and smell the coffee.

De’Longhi’s TrueBrew machines will make your morning coffee prep that much easier and every cup of coffee that much better. It’s the perfect machine for the aficionado who can’t decide between convenience and quality, and it’s designed to meet a lifetime of changing needs.

Available today at the De’Longhi site, shop today to simplify your routine tomorrow morning.

Price: $599

SHOP NOW

Gear Patrol Studios is an award-winning branded content agency that leverages 15 years of storytelling to create impactful campaigns and creative executions across web, print, photo, social, and video experiences.
