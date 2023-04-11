Today's Top Stories
This Minimalist, Glow-in-the-Dark Weed Gear Will Have You Green with Envy

A limited-edition Session Goods collaboration with WeedFeed to celebrate 4/20.

By Sean Tirman
glow in the dark bong

It's no big surprise that 4/20, the biggest "holiday" of the year for lovers of THC, is right around the corner. But if you didn't know (or you simply forgot), there's still some time left to stock up on all the gear you'll need to celebrate properly. Of course, if you did forget, that might actually be good news in this particular case, as one of our favorite weed gear brands, Session Goods, just dropped a unique and enticing new collection.

Called Glow, this limited-edition Designer Series was made in collaboration with WeedFeed and includes novel takes on the brand's signature Bong, Pipe and a full Designer Set. And what makes it special is that all of the silicon bits included with each piece (like the bong's base or the pipe's carry sleeve) are done up in a new glow-in-the-dark colorway, lending them a bit of low-light vibrancy and a touch of retro flair that '90s kids are sure to love.

Of course, apart from that colorway change, the pieces are all still made to the same exacting high quality as always, built from sturdy and shatter-resistant borosilicate glass. But the best news of all might be that Gear Patrol readers can score an exclusive discount on these brand-spanking-new, limited-edition pieces. Just punch in code 25GP420 at checkout and you'll get $25 off your purchase.

Sean Tirman is Gear Patrol’s Commerce Writer.
