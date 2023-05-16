Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Cooking and Coffee Products of 2023

From grills and pizza ovens to knives and kettles, here's what we're stocking our kitchens and patios with this year.

By Johnny Brayson
home awards cook category
Courtesy Respective Brands

This story is part of the 2023 Home Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Whether you're really into cooking or simply view it as a necessary evil, it's something we all need to do on a regular basis. And regardless of your interest level and expertise, having the right cooking gear makes the whole experience a lot more enjoyable.

We fall on the "enthusiast" side of the cooking spectrum and love nerding out over grills, pizza ovens, chef's knives and coffee gear. So much so, in fact, that we've rounded up our favorite cooking and coffee products that we're using this year and (likely) beyond.

Best Chef-Approved Chef's Knife
Global G-2
$89 AT AMAZON

The G-2 is one unique knife. It's thin and easy to handle like a Japanese knife, yet balanced throughout like a western knife. And its all-steel construction and dimpled handle? Well, that's like no other knife.

RELATED: Best Affordable Chef's Knives

Best Overall Kitchen Knife
Tojiro DP Gyutou
$101 AT AMAZON

A high-end Japanese knife priced at a bargain, this knife is ultra-sharp right out of the box, keeps an edge like nobody's business and resists staining. It's also heavier than many Japanese knives, allowing for less of a learning curve for newbies.

RELATED: Best Kitchen Knives

Best Pizza Oven for Newbies
Ooni Karu 16
£699 AT OONI.COM

With the option to cook with wood, charcoal or gas, and helpful features like a glass door and exterior thermometer, Ooni's 16-inch multi-fuel oven is ideal for those just getting started on their pie-making journey.

RELATED: Best Pizza Ovens

Best Restaurant-Quality Pizza Oven
Gozney Dome
$1,999 AT GOZNEY.COM

If you're serious about your at-home pizza-making, there's no topping the Gozney Dome. Essentially a scaled-down version of one of Gozney's commercial pizza ovens, this pro-spec unit can hit 950°F with an open door.

RELATED: Gozney Dome Review

Best Heirloom Cast-Iron Skillet
Smithey No. 12 Cast-Iron Skillet
$210 AT SMITHEY.COM

Smithey created this skillet with the intent of it becoming a family heirloom — you can even get it engraved. Inspired by vintage cast iron and fit for use indoors and out, this pan could conceivably be in your family for generations.

RELATED: Best Cast-Iron Skillets

Best Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Pro
$195 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

Whether you're perfecting your pour-over coffee technique or brewing up a cup of Earl Grey, this next-level kettle has you covered. Combining designer looks with fast and precise heating and bonus features like advanced scheduling, Fellow's flagship belongs on your counter.

RELATED: Best Gooseneck Kettles

Best Affordable Coffee Grinder
Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
$100 AT OXO

You don't need to spend a fortune to enjoy freshly-ground coffee every morning. Oxo's $100 grinder is equipped with conical burrs for consistent grinds and features 38 different grind settings for everything from fine espresso to coarse cold brew.

RELATED: Best Coffee Grinders

Most Convenient Coffee Machine
Bruvi
Now 13% off
$348 AT BRUVI.COM

Bruvi achieved the impossible: it made pod-based coffee good. This smart machine offers loads of customization options for brewing the perfect cup, and you can just throw the pods away when you're down, as they leave behind no microplastics when breaking down.

RELATED: Best Coffee Pod Machines

Best Espresso Machine for Aspiring Baristas
Breville
Breville Oracle
$2,000 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Breville's Oracle will essentially do as little or as much as you want. If you'd like an automated espresso experience, the machine will take out the guesswork for you. But if you're looking to perfect your pulls and master your milk art, the machine is so customizable that you can tailor practically every aspect to your liking.

RELATED: Best Espresso Machines

Best Overall Pellet Grill
Traeger Pro 575
$800 AT TRAEGER.COM

Traeger is the original pellet grill and smoker brand, so naturally, it still makes the best in the biz. The Pro 575 is affordable, easy to set up, simple to use and is built like a tank. From beginners to seasoned smokers, this is pellet paradise.

RELATED: Best Pellet Grills & Smokers

Most Iconic Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Premium
$219 AT WEBER.COM

Few grills, if any, have achieved such legendary status as Weber's Original Kettle. A fixture of backyard BBQs for 70 years, this is the definitive charcoal grill. We especially love the Premium version, which adds a hinged grate, built-in thermometer and high-capacity ash catcher.

RELATED: Best Charcoal Grills

Best Grill for the Pitmaster
Napoleon Prestige PRO 500
$2,699 AT BBQGUYS.COM

With its shiny stainless steel exterior, four main burners, an infrared side burner for searing and a built-in rotisserie, this high-end gas grill will take your grilling to a whole other level.

RELATED: Best Gas Grills

Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
