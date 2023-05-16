The Best Cooking and Coffee Products of 2023

This story is part of the 2023 Home Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Whether you're really into cooking or simply view it as a necessary evil, it's something we all need to do on a regular basis. And regardless of your interest level and expertise, having the right cooking gear makes the whole experience a lot more enjoyable.

We fall on the "enthusiast" side of the cooking spectrum and love nerding out over grills, pizza ovens, chef's knives and coffee gear. So much so, in fact, that we've rounded up our favorite cooking and coffee products that we're using this year and (likely) beyond.