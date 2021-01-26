7 of the Best Essential Oils to Put in Your Diffuser

Not all essential oils are created equally. Many, especially lower cost ones, feature a laundry list of ingredients — you could call them fillers — that are added in to reduce manufacturing costs. While they’re cheaper, sure, you need more to get the same effect. In other words, you’re getting less diffuse time for your money.
The oils on this list do not harbor fillers. These small but mighty concentrated bottles of oil require only a few drops in a diffuser to create a huge impact. Use drops sparingly and a single bottle can easily stretch over a couple months.
Public Goods puts all of its focus into its products, meaning the brand cares less about marketing and branding (though the minimalist packaging is definitely in) and more about the stuff you put in and on your body. Its essential oils are pure and clean — whatever is on the label is 100-percent what's inside. Eucalyptus oil has a sinus-clearing effect making it perfect for winter colds or spring allergies. It'll lift your mood and get you ready for the everyday hustle.
Thrive Market's essential oils are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO and $10. It's hard to beat the price, and it's also hard to find an essential oil with that many qualifications that doesn't break the bank. Frankincense — common in Africa, India and the Middle East — has a warm and tree-like smell that evokes the feeling of a late-night stroll through the woods.
Yearning for a feel of the outdoors while cooped up in your city home? Use a few drops of pine essential oil for a fresh woodsy smell that'll have you swearing you just walked past a pine forest despite a concrete jungle outside your window.
Anyone who’s had the pleasure of finding themselves in a Muji store knows what its essential oils can do — turn an otherwise ordinary retail space into a store you’re comfortable lounging in a beanbag in. The Energy scent is a blend of peppermint, sweet basil, lemongrass and rosemary, and it is ideal for giving you that extra lift you might need before you've had your morning coffee.
Plant Therapy isn’t worried about branding, image or your perception of the company. It’s worried about delivering 100 percent pure bottles of essential oil sans fillers. This chamomile oil is best used when you’re in need of a bit of tension relief.
Vitruvi won't claim that its Nightcap blend of essential oils will put you to sleep, but it will definitely get you primed and ready for a snooze. It's spicy thanks to ginger and black pepper with just a hint of mood-boosting blood orange. Skip the boozy nightcap for one that won't lead you to wake up with a hangover.
Aesop has made its name through mixing incredible branding with equally incredible products. Its line of essential oils is no different. The ingredient list for the Isabelle oil is wonderfully short — spearmint leaf oil, rosemary leaf oil and sage oil. As you might expect, this is a very herby, earthy-scented oil. Use it to clear your head, or try another of Aesop’s oils in citrus or something a bit more spice-forward.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
If all the pandemic hand-washing is doing leaving you with dry, cracking skin, opt for a moisturizing hand soap like this one from Tom's of Maine. This natural prebiotic formula not only cleans but supports healthy, balanced skin.
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
Will PriceAssistant Editor, Home and DesignWill Price is Gear Patrol’s home and drinks editor.
Tyler ChinTyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io