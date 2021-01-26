Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

7 of the Best Essential Oils to Put in Your Diffuser

They’re not all the same.

By Will Price and Tyler Chin
the best essential oils gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Not all essential oils are created equally. Many, especially lower cost ones, feature a laundry list of ingredients — you could call them fillers — that are added in to reduce manufacturing costs. While they’re cheaper, sure, you need more to get the same effect. In other words, you’re getting less diffuse time for your money.

The oils on this list do not harbor fillers. These small but mighty concentrated bottles of oil require only a few drops in a diffuser to create a huge impact. Use drops sparingly and a single bottle can easily stretch over a couple months.

Public Goods Eucalyptus Essential Oil

oils
Courtesy

Public Goods puts all of its focus into its products, meaning the brand cares less about marketing and branding (though the minimalist packaging is definitely in) and more about the stuff you put in and on your body. Its essential oils are pure and clean — whatever is on the label is 100-percent what's inside. Eucalyptus oil has a sinus-clearing effect making it perfect for winter colds or spring allergies. It'll lift your mood and get you ready for the everyday hustle.

Price: $7

SHOP NOW

Thrive Market Organic Frankincense Essential Oil

oils
Courtesy

Thrive Market's essential oils are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO and $10. It's hard to beat the price, and it's also hard to find an essential oil with that many qualifications that doesn't break the bank. Frankincense — common in Africa, India and the Middle East — has a warm and tree-like smell that evokes the feeling of a late-night stroll through the woods.

Price: $10

SHOP NOW

Homedics Pine Essential Oil

oils
Courtesy

Yearning for a feel of the outdoors while cooped up in your city home? Use a few drops of pine essential oil for a fresh woodsy smell that'll have you swearing you just walked past a pine forest despite a concrete jungle outside your window.

Price: $12

SHOP NOW

Muji Energy Oil

oils
Courtesy

Anyone who’s had the pleasure of finding themselves in a Muji store knows what its essential oils can do — turn an otherwise ordinary retail space into a store you’re comfortable lounging in a beanbag in. The Energy scent is a blend of peppermint, sweet basil, lemongrass and rosemary, and it is ideal for giving you that extra lift you might need before you've had your morning coffee.

Price: $15

SHOP NOW

Plant Therapy Chamomile Oil

the best essential oils gear patrol plant therapy
Courtesy

Plant Therapy isn’t worried about branding, image or your perception of the company. It’s worried about delivering 100 percent pure bottles of essential oil sans fillers. This chamomile oil is best used when you’re in need of a bit of tension relief.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Vitruvi Nightcap Blend

oils
Courtesy

Vitruvi won't claim that its Nightcap blend of essential oils will put you to sleep, but it will definitely get you primed and ready for a snooze. It's spicy thanks to ginger and black pepper with just a hint of mood-boosting blood orange. Skip the boozy nightcap for one that won't lead you to wake up with a hangover.

Price: $28

SHOP NOW

Aesop Isabelle Oil

the best essential oils gear patrol aesop isabelle
Courtesy

Aesop has made its name through mixing incredible branding with equally incredible products. Its line of essential oils is no different. The ingredient list for the Isabelle oil is wonderfully short — spearmint leaf oil, rosemary leaf oil and sage oil. As you might expect, this is a very herby, earthy-scented oil. Use it to clear your head, or try another of Aesop’s oils in citrus or something a bit more spice-forward.

Price: $39

SHOP NOW

