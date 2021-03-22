Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Want a Plush Green Lawn Without the Pesticides? Buy This

An online brand selling non-toxic weed killer would like to be your Roundup replacement.

By Will Price
sunday-weed-control-lead

If you care for a yard, you probably know Roundup. If you use Roundup, it's worth reconsidering for something like Sunday, which is now available to order through the brand's website or at Walmart.

Roundup has had a rough few years, which reached a low point mid-2020 when it agreed to pay more than $10 billion in settlements from cases claiming the glyphosate, the foundation of Roundup, caused non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. In 2015, the World Health Organization’s cancer research arm deemed it a “probable carcinogen," while the Environmental Protection Agency has held firm that glyphosate does not cause cancer.

Sunday’s, one of our picks for best new products of 2019, skirts this issue by avoiding glyphosate entirely, opting instead for natural materials that aren't surrounded by safety question marks. The product lineup includes spot-cleaning weed killers, yard sprays, fertilizers, grass seeds and seasonal prep kits. Or, if you want gold course grass in your front yard, opt for a Smart Lawn Plan, in which Sunday harnesses weather data, satellites, geology and a soil sample from your yard to build a bespoke, non-toxic kit for your yard.

