The Best Outdoor Games for Summer Backyard Fun

If you've ever wanted to find out which of your most well-behaved, unassuming friends is actually a competitive monster, break out the outdoor games as soon as the weather turns up. Ok, so maybe you haven't wanted to find that out, but one errant toss of the bag or mishit on the croquet pitch might tip you off. You've seen cornhole on countless college campuses and probably think croquet is reserved for the Royal Family, but they, and all their yard game brethren, are good for the average person (30-rack of Natty Light not required).

Lawn games are a must-have for summer hangs, so we compiled this list with some of the most essential ones around. They range in skill level and space required to play, but we are confident that you will find the right game for your next outdoor event, whether you've got an acre to work with or just a few square feet.

Things to Consider in Yard Games

Number of Players

Like indoor games, outdoor games vary depending on how many players are involved. For party games, opt for games that can accommodate large teams so you don't have too many people sitting on the sidelines bored. If you're more interested in a game you can regularly play with your family on summer nights, then go for games requiring 2 – 4 players.

Space Required

Unless you've got a football field in your backyard, space is probably at a premium. If your lawn is tiny, you probably shouldn't be setting up a badminton net. Instead, opt for a game that doesn't require a ton of space you can play comfortably without risk of injury or causing damage to your house (or your neighbor's).

Skill Level & Difficulty

Many yard games are designed to be quick to learn and easy to play for practically anyone, but some can have complicated rules or require decent levels of skill. Decide how serious or casual you want your outdoor game sessions to be and choose something that matches your criteria.