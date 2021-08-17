The 25 Best Engagement Gifts for Your Favorite Couple

An engagement gift can be pretty difficult to pick out considering it's something that should work for two people and they haven't done a wedding registry yet. On the flip side, that means the world is your oyster and your options are basically endless. Whether they love to travel, train for marathons or spend their nights in the kitchen, there is a perfect gift to celebrate their engagement. With that in mind, we compiled a list of 25 of the best engagement gifts you can buy. And don't forget: you'll eventually have to buy them a wedding gift, too.