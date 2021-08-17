Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 25 Best Engagement Gifts for Your Favorite Couple
Help your friends celebrate their imminent nuptials with something they'll love.
An engagement gift can be pretty difficult to pick out considering it's something that should work for two people and they haven't done a wedding registry yet. On the flip side, that means the world is your oyster and your options are basically endless. Whether they love to travel, train for marathons or spend their nights in the kitchen, there is a perfect gift to celebrate their engagement. With that in mind, we compiled a list of 25 of the best engagement gifts you can buy. And don't forget: you'll eventually have to buy them a wedding gift, too.
For just $20/month, you can gift a subscription to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, covering just about anything the couple could want to watch.
David Chang's Momofuku restaurants took over the world of gastronomy and now you can gift the pair with the recipes that made these restaurants so great.
For the couple that finds their relaxation by working out, give them the gift of recovery. A foam roller can work sore muscles and keep them performing at their peak.
For the candle-loving pair, keep the celebratory toast going as long as the wick can burn (which is 60-80 hours). Plus, it smells great and has a customizable box.
Customizable and full of variety, a Winc wine subscription is a perfect gift for a couple, whether they're die-hard Cabernet fans, love a chilled rosé on the weekends or aren't sure what they like.
Maude is taking the awkwardness and taboo out of sex and opening up the conversation. Staying protected and planning for the future is always going to be important, so help them start out on the right foot.
With Goldbelly, any type of gourmet meal can be sent straight to their door, from Maine lobster to all the fixin's from San Francisco's finest restaurants.
Whether your friends are California sober, don't drink at all or just like a tasty non-alcoholic mixer, Seedlip is one of the best NA options you can buy.
For the couple who aren't necessarily the greatest of plant parents, pick up an easy-to-care-for set of succulents. If they can handle it, The Sill has a ton of other great plants, too.
A nice throw blanket like this one is perfect for the beach, for the park or for tossing on the end of the bed. Think of this cotton throw as a grown-up security blanket.
The time-honored tradition of poppin' a bottle on is still the best way to celebrate, so get the couple some bubbly to keep the party alive. Pol Roger was even one of Winston Churchill's favorites.
Planning a wedding takes time — and adds stress. Help the couple chill out with some Dad (and Mom) Grass CBD joints.
The adventures don't stop when you get home. Give them a cork globe for tracking their past visits and planning out the next great trip.
Life together means going on adventures together. Whether they love heading out for weekend trips or are the two-weeks-abroad type, this Everlane bag is the perfect addition to their luggage.
Whether they're celebrating with a whiskey or just settling in for a night in front of the fire, this set has everything needed to add a touch of class to the night.
Our favorite sheet set, the Riley Home Percale set will keep the bed, and the bed dwellers, cool throughout the night. Plus, they're soft to the touch and come in a bunch of great colors.
Get the newly engaged couple a gift card to Getaway and give them the chance for a weekend away from the stress of wedding planning.
For the kitchen, pick up a couple of his and hers aprons and some linens to keep things clean. Caraway's set comes with everything they need, from oven mitts to pot holders and towels.
The internet's favorite pan is only gaining more popularity as time goes on, for a good reason. Anything you need to do on the stove, you can do with the Always Pan.
Our favorite coffee maker looks good on the counter, but it also makes some of the best drip coffee you can possibly make in the comfort of your kitchen.
If a weekender isn't quite enough, consider picking up a set from Away, where you can get a discount by bundling a carry-on with a full-size suitcase.
For the couple that loves brewing coffee at home, help them get the first step right with one of the best coffee grinders you can buy.
Whether they're living in an area with bad air quality or need to keep the air clear of pet dander, a purifying fan from Dyson will keep the air clean and circulated.
They'll be busy planning a wedding, so they won't have time for chores around the house. Buy them a Roomba so they can take their minds off the crumbs on the floor and on seating arrangements.
Keeping memories is one of the most important things in a relationship, so get them something they can use to remember the good times for years to come.