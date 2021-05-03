It's a tragic fact that hate crimes against Asian Americans continue to rise in the United States. These injustices are nothing new, but growing anti-Asian sentiment and media attention are shining a light on an issue that's plagued the Asian American and Pacific Islander community for generations.

Countless crimes against Asian, like the shooting deaths of Asian spa workers in Georgia or the countless attacks on Asian elders, have prompted brands to raise money for the AAPI community. The COVID-19 pandemic already made it hard enough for brands to get by — for many AAPI-owned brands, racism is an everyday struggle when it comes to owning a brick-and-mortar store or online retailer. A report by UCLA's Asian American Studies Center found that AAPI-owned businesses took a harder hit earlier in the pandemic as compared to other businesses because of "racialized blaming," further perpetuated by racist terminologies in reference to COVID-19 coined by the former president.

By shopping AAPI-owned brands, consumers can help to dismantle the toxic "model minority" myth that perpetuates the idea of Asian Americans as being considered "others" and "foreign." Buying things won't cure xenophobia and racism, but there are brands that could use your support, and shopping from them will mean you get high-quality products while standing in solidarity with the AAPI community.

So in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we rounded up over 20 brands that make home, food and drink products that you should know and support. These are just a handful of AAPI-owned brands out there, and we encourage you to find more and spread the word about shopping from such brands.

