The 11 Best Space Heaters for Staying Warm

Shorter days, longer nights and freezing temperatures are here. To keep the chill at bay, space heaters provide a great and economical way to stay warm in a single room without having to heat up the whole house (or apartment). Not all space heaters, however, are built the same. Some may help heat up a large room while some are just good for keeping your personal space toasty. And then there are some that just feel like you're using a public bathroom's hand dryer. We tested and researched a number of space heaters to find 11 units tailored for different needs. The best part? Most come in at under $100.

Space Heaters 101

Are space heaters more efficient than central heat?

Yes, because space heaters are only heating up single rooms rather than entire living spaces, space heaters will use drastically less energy. If you're only going to be spending your time in your bedroom, just use your space heater so you're not heating up the rooms you're not in.

Can’t I use my oven to heat my home?

Tempting as it may be to use your oven to stay warm, don't do it. You risk carbon monoxide poisoning, and it's just not an effective way to stay warm. Think about it: ovens are meant to contain heat, not spread it throughout your home.

Can you leave a space heater on all night?

To be perfectly safe, don't leave your space heater running while you're asleep. Most space heaters will have built-in safety features to ensure you don't hurt yourself or burn your place down, but these measures won't completely ensure bad things don't happen. We can't fully recommend you sleep with the space heater on, but we understand there may be instances when it's needed to stay warm overnight. It's also possible to run a space heater for a while before you go to sleep, then shutting it off once it's lights out.

Is it OK to leave my space heater on while unattended?

If you're not in the room where your space heater is on, what's the point of keeping it on? While any good space heater will have built-in safety features to keep it from overheating and malfunctioning, you probably shouldn't keep it on if you're not going to be around. Always be in proximity to your space heater when it's on so you can take action if something bad were to happen to it.

Energy for space heaters

Depending on how old you are, you may have grown up around kerosene-fueled space heaters. These heaters burn petroleum-derived lamp oil — AKA kerosene — to provide heat, and while they are still available, their use in homes has decreased immensely. That’s because, while they provide ample heat, kerosene heaters have a number of drawbacks. They smell strongly of kerosene (a similar smell to gasoline), their fumes are bad for the environment and for your health, they burn up the oxygen in a space and can be dangerous to use in small areas and they’re a greater fire risk than cleaner-energy alternatives.



Speaking of those cleaner alternatives, most space heaters on the market today are electric. Electric space heaters heat up quickly and don’t have to burn any fossil fuels, so they’re much better for the environment as well as your home’s local air quality. They’re also safer, as they contain no combustible fuels and frequently boast features like auto-shut-off mechanisms that prevent them from running for too long or running after being tipped over. Given the vast health and safety benefits that electric space heaters possess over kerosene heaters, this guide only contains the former.

Space Heater Safety

Don't leave a space heater unattended: If you're not going to be in the same room as your space heater, don't leave it on.

Keep your space heater away from fabrics: Keep your space heater at least three feet away from fabrics as they can spark a fire if kept too close to the heat.



Plug your space heater directly into the wall: Don't use a power strip or extension cord because doing so can overload the circuit and spark a fire.

Keep your space heater on the floor but off the carpet: To avoid the risk of toppling over your space heater, put it on the floor and not on furniture. Also, make sure it's not sitting on carpet or a rug, and do be careful of young children and pets.

How We Tested

In order to understand how these space heaters perform in actual living situations, we brought in sample units to be tested by various members of our staff who live in cooler climates. Running the space heaters in their home offices, living rooms, bedrooms and other areas, our testers took note of how quickly and efficiently their space heaters heated their respective spaces. They also paid attention to the devices' functionality and ease of use, any special features, their noise levels, sizes and aesthetics. Essentially, our testers lived with these space heaters so you can better understand what it's like to live with them.