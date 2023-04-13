The 11 Best Bubbler Pipes for a Smoother Smoke

Looking for more weed content? Check out our guides to weed strains, bongs, vapes, and rolling papers, too.

Glass pieces stand as some of the fastest vehicles for getting stoned. Additionally, thanks to creative, skilled glassblowers, they can be standalone art pieces in your home. Such is the case with the bubbler — imagine if a bong and a pipe had a baby. Thanks to its size and water filtration ability, you can consider it the Goldilocks of toking: just right for any occasion and user.

Finding the right one for you, of course, isn't as simple as picking up the first one you come across. As is the case with just about every purchase, the perfect bubbler for you will depend on a number of factors, including price, style and even your own usage. Regardless, you'll find the perfect one for you here, where we've wrangled together our favorite bubblers for your smoking pleasure.