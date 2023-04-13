Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 11 Best Bubbler Pipes for a Smoother Smoke
Sitting squarely between pipes and bongs, these pieces of paraphernalia are the best of both worlds.
Glass pieces stand as some of the fastest vehicles for getting stoned. Additionally, thanks to creative, skilled glassblowers, they can be standalone art pieces in your home. Such is the case with the bubbler — imagine if a bong and a pipe had a baby. Thanks to its size and water filtration ability, you can consider it the Goldilocks of toking: just right for any occasion and user.
Finding the right one for you, of course, isn't as simple as picking up the first one you come across. As is the case with just about every purchase, the perfect bubbler for you will depend on a number of factors, including price, style and even your own usage. Regardless, you'll find the perfect one for you here, where we've wrangled together our favorite bubblers for your smoking pleasure.
Best Overall BubblerMarley Natural Smoked Glass Bubbler Read More
Best Budget BubblerEyce Hammer Read More
Best Splurge BubblerPurr Smoking 14 mm Double Chamber Bubbler Read More
Best Earth-Friendly BubblerElevate Drift Bubbler Read More
Best Maple Bubbler for the Cherished Canuck in Your LifeCanada Puffin Arctic Bubbler Read More
As mentioned, bubblers are kind of like the midpoint or a hybrid between pipes and bongs. Like bongs, they typically consiste of a mouthpiece, bowl, stem and a water chamber. However, unlike bongs — and more like pipes — bubblers usually have a fixed, non-removable mouthpiece, along with a carb. There are also different varieties (or styles), a multitude of shapes and sizes and more. There's a bit more to it than that, so if you're looking to learn, you'll want to read our full explainer.