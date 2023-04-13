Today's Top Stories
The 11 Best Bubbler Pipes for a Smoother Smoke

Sitting squarely between pipes and bongs, these pieces of paraphernalia are the best of both worlds.

By Amanda Reed and Sean Tirman
collage of three bubbler pipes
Courtesy

Glass pieces stand as some of the fastest vehicles for getting stoned. Additionally, thanks to creative, skilled glassblowers, they can be standalone art pieces in your home. Such is the case with the bubbler — imagine if a bong and a pipe had a baby. Thanks to its size and water filtration ability, you can consider it the Goldilocks of toking: just right for any occasion and user.

Finding the right one for you, of course, isn't as simple as picking up the first one you come across. As is the case with just about every purchase, the perfect bubbler for you will depend on a number of factors, including price, style and even your own usage. Regardless, you'll find the perfect one for you here, where we've wrangled together our favorite bubblers for your smoking pleasure.

What Is a Bubbler?
higher standards heavy duty riggler
Higher Standards

As mentioned, bubblers are kind of like the midpoint or a hybrid between pipes and bongs. Like bongs, they typically consiste of a mouthpiece, bowl, stem and a water chamber. However, unlike bongs — and more like pipes — bubblers usually have a fixed, non-removable mouthpiece, along with a carb. There are also different varieties (or styles), a multitude of shapes and sizes and more. There's a bit more to it than that, so if you're looking to learn, you'll want to read our full explainer.

Best Overall Bubbler
Marley Natural Smoked Glass Bubbler
$80 AT MARLEYNATURALSHOP.COM

  • Sturdy construction
  • Fogged glass hides grime

  • Not as easy to clean as advertised
  • Material: Borosilicate Glass
  • Height: 4.75 inches
  • Length: 4.75 inches

The one-piece glass bubbler is beautifully symmetrical, sleek and perfectly proportioned — you’ll have a hard time putting this one away. Its extended straight neck mouthpiece allows the vapor to cool before inhalation, and works as a splash guard to prevent water from entering your mouth.

Best Budget Bubbler
Eyce Hammer
$45 AT EYCEMOLDS.COM

  • Portable
  • Eight unique colorway options

  • Somewhat cheaply made
  • Material: Silicon
  • Height: 3.75 inches
  • Length: 7.25 inches

This silicon bubbler water pipe features a large, snap-in glass bowl that pops out for easy cleaning, hidden storage in the base, a steel poker and a tool holder. The water bubble chamber has an ice chamber, allowing you to cool down your vapor for even easier inhalation. And, you can turn it into a rig for concentrates with the right accessories.

Best Splurge Bubbler
Purr Smoking 14 mm Double Chamber Bubbler
$343 AT PURRSMOKING.COM

  • Lots of custom options
  • As versatile as it is beautiful

  • Very expensive
  • Material: Borosilicate glass
  • Height: 6 inches
  • Length: 6.5 inches

The bubbler allows for peak versatility, thanks to a 14-millimeter ground joint that allows you to switch between a bowl or a banger. Its dual water chamber means you can pull smooth, huge hits cough-free. On the website, you can choose between five kinds of bowls or bangers, six colors and an optional accessory upgrade. The works? You get it with Purr.

Best Earth-Friendly Bubbler
Elevate Drift Bubbler
$60 AT ELEVATEACCESSORIES.COM

  • Unique materials and design
  • Comes with carry bag

  • Wood must be removed to clean
  • Material: Borosilicate glass, wood
  • Height: 6 inches
  • Length: ~2.5 inches

This bubbler's pieces and parts (minus the silicon ring) are recyclable or biodegradable, including the packaging. Designed and assembled in Denver, this bubbler also combines modern lines with an elegant aesthetic.

Best Maple Bubbler for the Cherished Canuck in Your Life
Canada Puffin Arctic Bubbler
$99 AT SMOKECARTEL.COM

  • Excellent filtration
  • High-quality materials, including maple wood

  • Not easy to clean
  • Material: Borosilicate glass, wood
  • Height: 4.65 inches
  • Length: 5.5 inches

“For an experience as cool as the Arctic,” says the tagline on the Canada Puffin product page for this bubbler. It’s cool indeed, thanks to its authentic Canadian maple wood base and a nine-slit showerhead percolator that delivers excellent filtration. Timbits, maple syrup and Drake not included.

Best Pipe Bubbler
Monsoon Spill-Proof Glass Bubbler Water Pipe
$99 AT CHAMELEONGLASS.COM

  • Spill-proof
  • Ultra-portable

  • Difficult to thoroughly clean
  • Material: Borosilicate glass
  • Height: 2 inches
  • Length: 5 inches

Monsoon’s bubbler water pipe is spill-roof thanks to strategic hole placement in the glass mechanism that allows smoke to bubble through water, but prevents water from escaping until it’s cleaning time. The reviews speak nothing but the utmost praise for this USA-made pipe — users say it’s “a true travel bong,” “quite the impressive piece” and “my enjoyment of this product was cut short since mine was stolen from me by my ex only a week after having it… I will be ordering again soon!”

Best Three-in-One Bubbler
Cali Crusher Hydra 3-in-1 Modular Bubbler
$99 AT SMOKECARTEL.COM

  • Can be used as a regular pipe
  • Modular construction

  • Requires all-natural cleaning solution
  • Complicated cleaning process
  • Material: 6160 aluminum, polycarbonate
  • Height: 6 inches
  • Length: ~5 inches

Made of glass wrapped in a metal shield with a polycarbonate main chamber, the Hydra was designed to last. It’s also versatile: You can use it as a bubbler, a spoon or a one-hitter. Its patented Quicklock technology makes cleaning and assembly a breeze; the magnetic lid makes it great for travel.

Smoothest Bubbler
Freeze Pipe Hammer Bubbler with Glycerin Chamber
$110 AT SMOKECARTEL.COM

  • Glycerin chamber can be cooled for smoother hits
  • Eye-catching design

  • Gets clogged easily
  • Material: Borosilicate glass
  • Height: 6 inches
  • Length: 10 inches

With the addition of a glycerin chamber, pulling smoke through this pipe makes for some of the smoothest hits you'll probably ever take. It's also easy to use, draws great and has a very interesting design. The one big issue: it is very difficult to clean. If you don't mind that task (or the trade-off is worth it to you), you'll love this bubbler.

Best Colorful Bubbler
Grav Hammer Bubbler
$52 AT DANKSTOP.COM

  • More color options than any other
  • Compact

  • Stem is fragile
  • Material: Borosilicate glass
  • Height: 6 inches
  • Length: 4 inches

Whatever your favorite color may be, there’s a good chance you’ll find it with this bubbler from Grav, which comes in 10 different colors. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water, and its feet stabilize the bubbler between uses.

Best Double-Duty Bubbler
Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler
$150 AT HIGHERSTANDARDS.COM

  • Ultra-sturdy
  • Made for flower and concentrate
  • Easy to clean

  • Somewhat unwieldy
  • Material: Borosilicate glass
  • Height: 6 inches
  • Length: 4 inches

This “riggler” — a portmanteau of rig and bubbler — features borosilicate glass that’s seven millimeters thick, and comes with a quartz banger and glass bowl to consume your dry herbs or concentrates. The Riggler also comes with a double-sided concentrate tool with silicone grips, a sturdy base and sports an easy-to-clean construction.

Most Unique Bubbler
Art of Smoke High Tea Bubbler
$70 AT SMOKECARTEL.COM

  • Incredibly unique design
  • Surprisingly compact

  • Somewhat gimmicky
  • Material: Borosilicate glass
  • Height: 6 inches
  • Length: 5 inches

Like the name (and appearance suggests), this bubbler was inspired by none other than the English tradition of tea — the activity, not so much the drink. But don't let its teapot-like shape fool you, it's still very much handheld at just six inches tall and five inches wide. This one also makes a great gift, if you're on the hunt.

