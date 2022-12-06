How to Read Laundry Symbols

Doing laundry can at times be a confusing venture. While in some cases, garments have a care tag showing the wash and dry instructions in plain English (along with a few other languages, typically), that isn't always the situation. Many pieces of clothing instead opt for care tags that eschew clear instructions in favor of a confusing array of symbols.

These hieroglyphics of squares, circles, open-topped trapezoids and squiggly lines seem impossible to decipher if you don't know what to look for. But once you understand the basic tenets behind these symbols, they suddenly become remarkably simple to understand. Below, I've laid out the most common laundry symbols you're likely to encounter the next time you do a load. Granted, this isn't a comprehensive list — there are symbols out there for practically every laundering situation imaginable — but with this foundation, you'll know your way around most care tags.