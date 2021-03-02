If you've ever dreamed of clicking in for a bike commute with footwear that looks ready to jump into a pickup soccer match at any moment, you're in luck. You see, the new Adidas Velosamba — the latest shoe the brand has launched as part of its return to cycling — looks almost identical to the brand's iconic Samba from nearly every angle... except the bottom.

Flip the new Velosamba over, and you'll find a two-bolt cleat that's compatible with any SPD pedal. The shoe also features a reinforced insole to power up the connection between foot and pedal, while the classic three stripes plus a blinker on the heel are protectively reflective. Plus, the leather is coated to resist damp weather.

Keep in mind, however, that the Velosamba is intended for urban commuting, as well as indoor cycling. While it's more walkable than your standard cycling shoe, the stiffer sole means we wouldn't recommend jumping into an actual soccer match with it. Instead, simply pedal on, secure in a style that has been part of the Adidas family for more than 70 years and sold more than 35 million pairs — second only to the tennis-centric Stan Smiths.

This new cycling version is selling fast, with sizes already becoming limited — but if your size is gone, you can sign up to be notified when it's back. And yes, the Velosamba is a little pricier than the classic Samba, but look on the bright side: it still costs less than half of the brand's Samba-fied snowboard boot.



Price: $120

