These 12 New Bikes and Accessories Push the Envelope Even Further

Need more proof that bikes are on the brain? No less prestigious an automaker than Porsche is now making e-bikes.
To help you sort everything out, we're spotlighting a dozen of the most progressive and interesting recent bike and bike-related launches. Check them out below and get stoked to put in more miles than ever this spring.
Bikes
Alchemy Arktos 29 170F/150R
Courtesy
Alchemy just released a bunch of new Arktos mountain bikes, and this particular carbon-framed beast is a downhiller's delight. Those numbers in the name indicate wheel size (29 inches), plus millimeters of front and rear travel. Translation: nearly 7 inches up front and six in back, courtesy of Sine Suspension, a unique dual short-link system that regulates the give of the shocks to optimize responsiveness on everything from small bumps to big hits.
On the opposite end of the MTB spectrum is this aluminum-framed, wallet-friendly edition of the trail-crushing hardtail Timberjack, stripped down to an old-school single speed. The bike features 27.5-inch wheels, just over five inches of front suspension and several mounting points for extra supplies, plus Alternator 2.0 dropouts that allow you to add gears later if you so desire.
Based on the brand's proverbial track record, you would think its $10,700 eBike Sport would be the more compelling of its two new e-bike releases. But we're actually more excited about the dirt-hungry eBike Cross, which boasts a full-suspension carbon frame, Crankbrothers dropper post and wheels and a Shimano drive unit offering pedal assistance up to 15.5 miles per hour.
Pivot’s new, carbon-framed e-bike is so progressive it’s hard to encapsulate, but a couple of features really stand out. First, the lightweight Fazua Drive System decouples from the bottom bracket when not engaged, enabling you to ride it very much like a regular bike when you like. Second, you can integrate your own fitness data and customize the wireless shifting and power output, getting just what you need out of three levels of pedal assistance.
We are hard-pressed to outdo Cannonale's own description here: “a true performance road bike with race-winning DNA – delivering champagne experience for lemonade money.” Streamlined geometry, an alloy frame with a full-carbon fork and Shimano 105 11-speed shifting bode well for follow-through on that promise.
This wind tunnel-tested aero bike truly feels the need for speed. Quintana Roo employed the lightest, stiffest carbon available to shave more than 5 ounces off the SRfive frame, resulting in a frame weighing less than 2.2 pounds. A slightly lighter fork, invisible cable routing and fit capability round out a ride that climbs, corners and accelerates with equal alacrity.
The best snow helmets and goggles are those designed to work together. Now POC is bringing that logic to mountain biking via two lightweight, max ventilated Kortal helmets (one with MIPS, one without) that pair perfectly with the goggle-sized Devour sunglasses. The full-coverage specs come with a spare clear lens, providing optimal optics in a range of conditions.
There’s much more to this cool-looking mountain bike pack than meets the eye. Highlights include a Liteshield Plus back protector, a hydration compartment that can accommodate up to 3 liters and a tool compartment that can be opened and closed with one hand, even while you are wearing gloves.
Did you know Five Ten makes mountain bike shoes? Dang good ones, too. This update to the top of the line features a Stealth Dotty rubber outsole for maximum grip, a tough toe box and an earth-friendly touch: the upper is constructed with Primeblue, a recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic.
If you love the Kadet but are looking for something more streamlined, you are in luck. Chrome's new Mini Kadet boasts many of the same features — water-resistant main compartment, padded rear u-lock holster, integrated bottle opener — but it's roughly half the size, with 5 liters of storage space rather than 9.
This cool coffee table book tracks that time Hubert D'Autremont, Adam Sklar and Jonny Pucci got together last winter to build some bicycle frames at Hubert’s shop in Tucson, Arizona. If you wanna soak up the spirit of that process, plus some sweeping desert vistas and evocative inspiration, snag it and support a small publisher today.
Nothing to see here, just the world’s first 3D printed hard-shell shoe built specifically for your individual foot. Developed in collaboration with Olympic cyclist, coach and fitter Colby Pearce, Lore’s upcoming launch promises to max out the connection between rider and bike for the most powerful and efficient pedaling possible. Stay tuned for additional details next month.
One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from Eagle Creek are one of our picks for the best packing cubes you can buy.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy. Shop quick — sizing is limited.
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one, even if it is purple. The 40L iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend getaway or an extended trip.
For three years running, we’ve awarded the top slot to Mountain Hardwear’s Super/DS StretchDown jacket, and right now, at arguably the best time to buy a jacket, it’s on sale for 40 percent off. If you don't like the orange, there are other colors on sale at a lesser discount, as well.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Flint and Tinder's bestselling jacket almost never goes on sale — usually only once a year, if you're lucky. Immensely warm and tough-as-nails, this is a heritage piece that you'll have forever. Now is the time to pick up this weather-resistant jacket for the cheapest price you'll ever see it.
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io