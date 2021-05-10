Our definitive guide to the best camping blankets available provides information on the 10 top camping blankets available and details their core features such as materials, size, weight, price and more.

When it comes to camp bedding, the sleeping bag reigns king. It makes sense — a sleeping bag’s mummy-style construction makes it adept at providing and maintaining warmth, even in sub-zero temperatures. But technical sleeping bags were designed with high alpine pursuits and extended backcountry jaunts in mind, and while they now come in a variety of shapes and temperature ratings, sleeping bags tend to be techy.



Enter the camping blanket. Often made using the same functional materials as sleeping bags — materials like water-repellent down insulation and ripstop nylon shells — camping blankets fulfill a similar function. They provide warmth away from the comforts of home, but beyond that, they offer more flexibility, and they do it with more style.

Without the restriction of a zipper, camping blankets are ideal for casual camping. And in true contemporary outdoor lifestyle fashion, technical camping blankets easily transition from the tent to the living room sofa, to the cabin, to the van without much fuss. They aren’t specialized for a single environment like a zero-degree down sleeping bag might be; they’re versatile and practical, which is ideal for outdoorsmen and weekend warriors alike.

Kammok Bobcat

Courtesy Kammok Bobcat 45°F Kammok kammok.com $199.00 SHOP NOW

Best Overall

Kammok may be best known for its hang-anywhere hammocks, but the Austin, Texas-based outdoor brand hit a homer in expanding into camp bedding. The down-filled Bobcat is a lightweight, zipperless cover that's fit to fill in for any sleeping bag in warmer weather.

Hidden in the side of the blanket's hems are tiny pockets that conceal button snaps and loops that allow you to connect one side to the other. That feature, paired with cinching top and bottom hems, enables the Bobcat to close up almost entirely and become a stand-in for a sleeping bag. Pro tip: use these features to create an enclosed foot box and sling it over the bottom of a sleeping pad so you, and the Bobcat, won't slide off in the night. (For a slightly warmer blanket with all the same features, check out Kammok's Firebelly, $289 .)

Materials: Atmos 20-denier nylon ripstop with DWR, 600-fill down

Dimensions: 83.5 × 55 inches

Weight: 20 ounces

Kammok Arctos

Courtesy Kammok Arctos 20°F Kammok kammok.com $359.00 SHOP NOW

Best Feature-Packed Camping Blanket

Kammok has mastered the art of making a blanket more than a blanket — the brand designates them as trail quilts actually — so it's no surprise that its newest is its most feature-packed yet. The Arctos is stuffed with enough 850-fill down to provide warmth down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit while maintaining an ultralight classification (it weighs in at 26.25 ounces). It has all the same features of the Bobcat, too, including the ability to turn into a poncho. However, an important distinction is that its lower portion zippers together, so it's even more sleeping bag-like when you want it to be. If you want the ultimate camping blanket trail quilt, this is it.

Materials: Aura UL 10D ripstop nylon, 850-fill down

Dimensions: 78 × 55-40 inches

Weight: 26.25 ounces



Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Courtesy Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Rumpl rumpl.com $99.00 SHOP NOW

Best Budget Camping Blanket

No company has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend of the technical blanket more than — and quite as successfully as — Rumpl has. It constructs its Original Puffy Blanket with many of the same materials found in premium backpacking sleeping bags too, including a water-repellent 30-denier ripstop polyester face fabric and warm synthetic insulation. The blanket packs down small enough to fit inside a backpack and comes in a variety of playful patterns and prints, making it suitable for cabins and cars too. It's also available in a larger, two-person size.

Materials: 100% post-consumer recycled polyester

Dimensions: 52 x 75 inches (one-person), 80 x 84 inches (two-person)

Weight: 2.1 pounds (one-person), 3.7 pounds (two-person)



Nemo Equipment Puffin

Courtesy Nemo Equipment Puffin Nemo Equipment nemoequipment.com $99.95 SHOP NOW

Best Indoor/Outdoor Camping Blanket

If there’s one thing that most technical camping blankets can improve on, it’s looking and feeling less technical. Many of them still adhere to the aesthetic of a flatter, zipperless sleeping bag. One that walks the line strategically is Nemo Equipment’s Puffin. It is technical — the blanket is stuffed with plenty of synthetic insulation to keep you warm outdoors, it has a snap button “foot nook” — but its shape and wavy baffles allow it to traverse into the home as well. Its outer fabric, a water-repellent nylon micro-ripstop, prudently lacks that outdoorsy sheen of most technical fabrics, and it’s far less… swishy.

Materials: 40D ripstop nylon with DWR, synthetic insulation

Dimensions: 55 x 85 inches

Weight: 2 pounds 6 ounces



Yeti Lowlands Blanket

Courtesy Yeti Lowlands Blanket Yeti $200.00 SHOP NOW

Best for Tailgates and Outdoor Concerts

Have you ever sat down on a picnic blanket only to feel, like a slow-rising dread, the moisture of the ground you thought was dry soak into your pants? In a word, it’s uncomfortable. But it’s no surprise that Yeti, which makes all of its products impervious, made its Lowlands camping blanket waterproof on its bottom to prevent such unfortunate circumstances. The top is soft and lightly insulated, though, so the Lowlands is still plenty comfy. Plus, it’s pet-friendly and, should you spill food on it (or if a rude “friend” forgets to remove his or her shoes before sitting), it’s machine washable.

Materials: n/a

Dimensions: 55 x 78 inches

Weight: 5.8 pounds



Therm-a-Rest Vela Quilt

Therm-a-Rest Vela Double Quilt Therm-a-Rest backcountry.com $299.95 SHOP NOW

Best Blanket for Couples

Camping blankets are designed to dumb down the tech and make camping a more homey experience. Sleeping side-by-side in separate zippered sleeping bags is distinctively not homey, so Therm-a-Rest created the couple-friendly Vela. The Vela is a quilt, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t techy — Therm-a-Rest has learned a lot from making high-quality sleeping bags. The Vela is filled with 650-fill water-repellent down and has baffles that extend the length of its sides to help trap heat. Its footbox is also elasticized so that neither you or your partner’s feet will slip out during the night. The Vela also integrates with any other Therm-a-Rest products you already own (like sleeping pads) with side-mounted snaps and an included loop kit.

The Vela is also available in a warmer 20-degree model for $370.

Materials: 20D Polyester Ripstop with DWR (shell), 20D Polyester Taffeta (liner), 650 Fill Nikwax Hydrophobic Down

Dimensions: 82 x 80 inches

Weight: 2 pounds 3 ounces



Pendleton National Park Collection Blanket

Courtesy Pendleton National Park Blanket Pendleton backcountry.com $319.00 SHOP NOW

Best for Instagram

For nearly a century, Pendleton has paid homage to United States National Parks with wool dyed in stripe, block and chevron. Its National Park Collection blankets, made of 100 percent pure virgin wool and made in the USA, have become rightfully iconic. These blankets are thick, heavy and warm — perfect for those more concerned with appearances than keeping to the latest tech. While the collection has grown, the Glacier National Park Blanket is still the most recognizable.

Materials: pure virgin wool

Dimensions: 66 x 90 inches (twin); 80 x 90 inches (full); 90 x 90 inches (queen)



Matador Pocket Blanket

Best Minimal Blanket

When Matador set out to make a blanket, it focused first on packability. And it succeeded there because when it's folded up into its little stuff sack, the Pocket Blanket is about the size of a deck of cards. That's only possible because it's made of nylon instead of wool or down insulation like the other camping blankets on this list, which means it isn't a sub for your sleeping bag. It is, however, an excellent barrier between your bum and the ground, and it's light enough to keep in your backpack or car for any last-minute picnics or outdoor naps.

Materials: nylon

Dimensions: 63 x 44 inches

Weight: 3.8 ounces



Filson Mackinaw Blanket

Courtesy Filson Mackinaw Wool Blanket Filson filson.com $285.00 SHOP NOW

Best for Sleeping in the Car

Camping next to a car is one thing, but bedding down inside of it is something else altogether. Depending on how dedicated you are to #vanlife, a night in the car might mean sleeping on a platform in a truck bed or laying down the seats and making do in a wagon. In either case, cars offer ample shelter but little warmth. Many of these blankets will do in a car, but since you have the extra space, it can be worth it to go big. Filson’s heavy Mackinaw Blanket is 100 percent USA-sourced virgin Mackinaw wool, so it’ll provide plenty of warmth, even when damp. Like most Filson products it’s super durable, in this case thanks to a serged hem that won’t fray over time, which is handy because the Mackinaw Blanket will last for years.

Materials: 100% virgin Mackinaw wool

Dimensions: 72 x 90 inches

Weight: 5.5 pounds

Nomadix Festival Blanket

Nomadix Nomadix Festival Blanket Nomadix amazon.com $69.95 SHOP NOW

Best for the Beach

While you technically could use many of the blankets on this list to hang at the beach, you shouldn’t. Sand is more invasive than dirt and dust, it gets on anything and once it does, it will stay there until the end of time. If you’re a dedicated beach-goer, it’s smart to have a dedicated beach blanket. Nomadix has nailed beach style with its line of printed blankets that feature a soft chamois-style top and a hardier water-repellent bottom. As its name implies, Nomadix imagined this for festivals, but its sand-proof properties make it ideal for the seaside too.

Materials: made from post-consumer recycled plastic

Dimensions: 60 x 70 inches