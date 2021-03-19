Before you start wondering, WTF is this guy talking about, let me explain. While researching a piece on the best-looking e-bikes last month, I fell in love with three beauties you’ll read about below. The only reason I did not include them in that particular piece is because, at the moment, they are available primarily to the European market, not America. (Yes, that’s the catch referenced in the headline.)
So, this story is like an online manifestation of my own yearning, which I have little doubt you will come to share. Together, let’s put that energy out there — the forlorn hope of these bikes reaching our shores. Because who knows? The universe just might respond.
Ampler Curt Single Speed
Ampler
Based in Tallinn, Estonia, Ampler launched via Indiegogo in 2018 and now peddles three different e-bikes. This streamlined urban racer is my favorite. A stiff aluminum alloy frame and full carbon fork keep the weight relatively low (just under 30 pounds). A smooth, low-maintenance Gates Belt Drive (a feature shared with the other two bikes on this list) and up to 15.5 miles per hour of pedal assistance keep you flying through the streets. And yes, the price is premium: 2890 euros, or about $3,457 US.
This bike out of Brussels, Belgium claimed a prestigious Red Dot "Best of the Best" Award, and it's not hard to see why. The innovative design situates the battery in the seat tube, where it pumps out 43-plus miles of range. Meanwhile, an intuitive drivetrain generates power and speed in sync with how much you give it. A little cheaper than the Curt at 2,290 euros (about $2,738 US), this bike also packs an app with integrated GPS navigation and tracking, in case an outlaw tries to ride your Cowboy.
Launching earlier this year from Helsinki, Finland, Equal is already chasing down competitors with one sweet price: 1,490 euros, or about $1,782 US. Coming in nearly $1,000 less than the Cowboy doesn't mean it skimps on features, either. Sleek lines pair well with a weight under 32 pounds — and a sneaky top tube battery that powers built-in lights and provides up to 16 miles per hour of pedal assist and 31 miles of range. Note: while a KMC chain is standard, you can upgrade to a belt drive.
