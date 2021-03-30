Today's Top Stories
Own a Leatherman? Here's an Easy, Affordable Way to Upgrade It

Ratchet up your tool's utility with a new $30 accessory.

By Tanner Bowden
hands holding a leatherman multi tool
Courtesy

With the release of its new Ratchet Driver, Leatherman is finally giving its DIY fans something they've wanted for a long time. The tool is an accessory, meaning that it works with a selection of Leatherman's other multi-tools, like the Wave or Surge, to provide additional functionality.

The Ratchet Driver slots into Leatherman bit drivers, and its bit holder works with the company's flat bits and 1/4-inch ones made by other brands, using a magnet to keep them securely in place. Like most ratchet drivers, Leatherman's has three settings: forward, reverse and full lock.

a leatherman tool with a ratchet attached
Leatherman Ratchet Driver, $30
Courtesy

Measuring 3.26 inches in length and weighing eight ounces, the add-on is primarily stainless steel, though the setting adjuster is hard plastic. Unlike its multi-tools, which are made in the company's Portland, Oregon facility, Leatherman is producing the Ratchet Driver in Taiwan. Another notable difference is that it doesn't come with Leatherman's typical 25-year warranty — instead, it's good for two.

The introduction of the Ratchet Driver makes a ton of sense, particularly given the popularity of Leatherman's Bit Driver Extender, a previous accessory that allows users to get more reach and torque out of their multi-tool screwdriver.

DIYers are already putting the new release through the wringer, too. One YouTuber called TX Tool Crib even rigged his up in a vice with a full-sized ratchet handle just to discover its breaking point. As one might've expected, this little ratchet is probably best for smaller jobs. "I'm not looking to change a motorcycle tire with it," says Gear Patrol editor Steve Mazzucchi.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

