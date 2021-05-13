These Awesome New Bikes and Accessories Prove No Price Is Wrong

High and lows. Lows and highs. Don't know about you, but it seems like the past year has been packed with those two extremes. Of course there has been at least one constant: bikes are the best. Not only do they help us get away from life's heavy moments but they've also been rolling into the fight for racial justice and social progress. So awesome.

On a lighter note, thinking about that gamut brought to mind another place we see a shockingly wide range: price points. So with our newest roundup of two-wheeled magic, we decided to showcase bikes from both ends of the spectrum and accessories along similar lines.

No matter your budget, you're sure to find a few things that'll help you traverse your next bike adventure's own highs and lows — also known as hills and valleys — with confidence and style.

Bikes

Diamondback Metric 1

Courtesy Diamondback Metric 1 $585.00 SHOP NOW

This affordable urban explorer has the soul of a road bike but the spirit of a mountain bike. An aluminum frame and Shimano Acera 8-speed drive train keep it light (26.43 pounds) and lively, while a more upright, stable geometry and burly 35c tires let you jump curbs and navigate uneven ground.

Canyon Grizl CF SLX 8 Di2

Courtesy Canyon Grizl CF SLX 8 Di2 $4,799.00 SHOP NOW

Building on the success of its Grail series, Canyon just launched the versatile new Grizl gravel line. Highlights include seven frame sizes (and seven models — this one's 2.09-pound frame makes it the priciest), beefy 45mm tires, numerous mounts and internal routing, so it's easy to add a dropper post. The brand also teamed up with Apidura on some sweet bikepacking bags.

Retrospec Beaumont Rev City Electric Bike

Courtesy Retrospec Beaumont Rev City Electric Bike $1,199.00 SHOP NOW

E-bike makers are getting ever more clever with their battery placement, and Retrospec just figured out a sneaky approach that's affordable too. The new Rev City sandwiches the battery within the integrated rear rack. It's a cleaner look that may make it easier to lug up and down stairs (for those used to stashing cargo in that area anyway).

Stromer ST2 S-Pedelec e-Bike



Courtesy Stromer ST2 S-Pedelec e-Bike $5,699.00 SHOP NOW

The Swiss brand's bikes are known for beautifully combining power, range, connectivity, comfort and safety. Its latest release boasts pedal assistance up to 28 miles per hour, 75 miles of range, a five-speed internal hub with twist shifters and a first-ever component for Stromer: in place of a chain, the stunningly smooth and low-maintenance Gates Carbon Drive.

Accessories

Smith Express MIPS

Courtesy Smith Express MIPS $100.00 SHOP NOW

Led by Thousand's Chapter and Specialized's Align II, super safe, functional and good-looking urban bike helmets are blowing up lately. Smith's latest offering drops in between those two on price point while packing 13 vents, a removable visor, an integrated rear light and the noggin-guarding feature they all have in common: MIPS.

Bionic Cycling Gloves

Courtesy Bionic Cycling Gloves $44.99 SHOP NOW

We like the price, breathability and reflective accents. But what we love about these gloves is the patented Dream Pad. The extra cushioning on the palms is specifically designed to take pressure off the ulnar nerve. The pad reduces numbness, relaxes your grip and provides some built-in shock absorption so you can ride longer and stronger.

Le Col Pro Air Jersey

Courtesy Le Col Pro Air Jersey $175.00 SHOP NOW

One of our highest-mileage in-house cyclists calls this luxe jersey "the best I’ve worn for humid days." Which is another way of saying that when it gets steamy out, the ultra-light four-way stretch mesh fabric moves heat and moisture quickly off the body to keep you cool. Oh, those funky lines? Historic cycling climbs.

MAAP x Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Shoe

Courtesy MAAP x Suplest Edge+ Road Pro Shoe $399.00 SHOP NOW

Nothing to see here. Just a high-end, 8-ounce collab packed with foot-friendly features. Standouts include a Carbonshield lining that eases pressure and boosts power transfer, a streamlined microfiber upper and rubber studs on the forefoot and heel that protect the carbon sole while helping you walk like a normal human.

