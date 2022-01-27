The Newest Ski Gear on the Block Has Us Inspired to Hit the Slopes

Winter is here, and just like that, so is Outdoor Retailer's Snow Show, going down this week in Denver, Colorado. But like so many things in the pandemic era, the show is laced with a sense of caution not felt the last time the event took place, the halcyon days of January 2020.

Whether brands share their wares virtually or in person, however, the Omicron surge isn't stopping the outdoor world from showcasing the best and brightest items available now, soon or for the upcoming '22-'23 winter season.

We're seeing a selection of skiing-centric hardgoods, apparel and accessories that is truly pushing the envelope when it comes to sustainability, innovation and inclusivity. If this little roundup of highlights is any indication, next winter is already a bright spot on the horizon.

Eddie Bauer BC Flyline Kit

The outdoors has grown increasingly more inclusive over the past few years, but Eddie Bauer's new kit for sit skiers is the first of its kind. Created with pro adaptive skier Trevor Kennison, the BC Flyline Kit includes a hoodless waterproof jacket ($549) featuring quilted synthetic insulation in the lining, stretch fabric, insulated hand pockets and a shaped hem ideal for adaptive athletes. The matching bibs ($499) boast an articulated seat position to eliminate bunched fabric, plus extra insulation across the seat and hips for enhanced comfort.

Dynafit TLT Helmet

Muti-sport athletes and minimal packers, rejoice: Dynafit's new helmet is triple certified, meaning it fulfills certification standards for ski, mountaineering & climbing and cycling. The TLT is a lightweight, low-profile triple threat meant for hard chargers who don't want to compromise safety or adventure capability. Priced at $149.95, the TLT works with Dynafit's new goggles to form a coordinated system of high-performance protection.

Sweet Protection Durden Goggles

Goggles of late have been all about taking down the frame weight while maximizing field of vision, and this pick from Sweet Protection is no different. The Durden's strap sits on the outside of the frame, ensuring the best fit with whatever helmet you're rocking. It's not the lightest goggle on the block, but the extra weight is justified by the 3 mm thick injected lens, which is coated with both oleophobic and hydrophobic coating treatments. Pick up your pair next fall for $149.95.

Mountainflow Ski Poles

Known for its eco-wax, Mountainflow is building on its mission with sustainable ski poles. The poles are made from recycled 7075 aluminum, which reduces carbon emissions by 90 percent compared to using virgin aluminum. To top it off, the pole grips are made using recycled wine corks, closing the loop and delighting winos around the world. The poles hit three different price points: $60, $80 and $120, providing a option for everyone.

Helly Hansen BC Verglas Jacket

Crafted with backcountry ski touring in mind, the new BC version of the Verglas ($400) features a seemingly endless list of technical features: three-layer, four-way stretch Helly Tech fabric, a helmet compatible hood and high collar, chest pocket for stashing backcountry gear, vent zippers that won't be blocked by your pack and a longer tail drop, not to mention PFC-Free DWR, recycled materials and an integrated RECCO Advanced Rescue system.

Flylow Baker Perm Bib

Reinvented for winter '22-'23, Flylow's popular bibs are back and better than ever, thanks to upgrades that build upon performance and sustainability. The Baker Perm Bib features the brand's proprietary recycled fabric, Perm HD, which is crafted with 100 percent recycled polyester (to maintain durability), 20k waterproofing and 0.02 cfm air permeability to for breathability. Translation? These bibs are hard-working, eco-friendly and comfortable as can be.

Scarpa 4-Quattro Boots

The all-new Scarpa 4-Quattro XT and SL are made to suit a variety of activities — touring, backcountry travel and walking — as well as skill levels, from alpine aficionados to everyday enthusiasts. What sets the 4-Quattro line apart is a focus on low-volume, high-performance fit, achieved via the carbon insert that injects rigidity and precision into the boot. The GripWalk sole improves traction when you're not on skis, making walking easier. We're enamored of the 4-Quattro XT ($799), thanks to its use of plant-based Grilamid Bio, its flex index and the integrated Booster Strap.

Atomic Bent Family Skis

Developed with world-class skier Chris Benchetler, this launch brings Atomic's entire freeski range into a seven-piece collection that covers everything from backcountry to freestyle park and pipe. The semi-eponymous Bent Chetler, priced at $975, is one of the most awarded skis to hit the slopes, made for pow slashing all winter long thanks to its Powder Rocker profile, carbon backbone and camber underfoot. Graced with Benchetler's art on the topsheet and base, it'll turn heads with both form and function.

