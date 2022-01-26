This New Snowboard Gear Is Sure to Revive Your Stoke

It’s baaack. After a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus, Outdoor Retailer Snow Show returns to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver this week.

And while recent Omicron surges have taken a toll on attendance, brands still use this time of year to showcase all the rad winter stuff they plan to launch next season. Whether they present virtually or in person, we always get pumped to see what’s in the pipeline.

So here’s the first of a few roundups we will be posting this week in honor of the show. Scroll down for a sneak peek at some awesome upcoming snowboard-oriented gear — plus one of the coolest collaborations we’ve seen in a long time.



Smith Summit MIPS

Consider us entranced by this ultralight alpine brain bucket, a backcountry splitboarder's dream. Zonal Koroyd coverage and MIPS max out protection, but not at the expense of portability: the BOA Fit System collapses into the 16-ounce lid for stashing in a pack, while bungee loops help you secure it to the outside of one. Priced at $230, the Summit features 33 vents and a beanie liner to regulate temperature too.

Anon M4S Toric

The most notable recent trend in goggles is accommodating a wider range of faces, and this pair is the latest example, scaled to provide small to medium mugs with all the benefits of a top-notch toric lens. The M4S ($320) fits perfectly with Anon helmets, attaches to the included MFI face mask and comes with two quick-swapping lenses for changing light conditions.



Hestra Fall Line



Hestra Gloves Hestra Gloves

One of our favorite glove brands is making a bold sustainability play with the latest edition of an iconic product. In addition to ultra-durable chrome-free goat leather, all ’22/’23 Fall Line gloves and mittens ($155+) feature a removable Bemberg and polyester lining. That means when the inside gets gunky, you don’t need to toss the glove — you can simply replace the liner.

BCA Float E2 Avalanche Airbag

Two innovations highlight BCA’s newest pack. First, rather than a compressed air cylinder, supercapacitors drive a fan to inflate the airbag, making it more reliable in colder temps and TSA-friendly — it also allows multiple deployments between charges, so you can practice. Second, side and back stash pockets enable easier access to gear: you don’t need to remove the pack, something you should avoid doing in avalanche zones anyway.

Poler x Burton

In honor of groundbreaking pro snowboarder Craig Kelly, who passed away in 2003, Poler is collaborating with Burton on a capsule collection. Poler tents, Napsacks, Camp Ponchos and other items will be festooned with the topsheet graphic artwork from Kelly’s first Burton Air snowboard, which launched in 1990. The colorway is called, appropriately, CK90.

Thirtytwo Lashed x Powell

Unlike most of the gear here, this product just recently launched. But as it is the signature footwear of the future of snowboarding — and Gear Patrol magazine favorite — Zeb Powell, we decided to make an exception. The $270 NASCAR-inspired kicks — part of a new Powell-centric collection — boast a performance rubber outsole, Evolution Foam cushioning and, like the rider himself, inimitable style.

Tincup x Weston x National Ski Patrol Snowboard

When is a snowboard more than a snowboard? When it’s part of something bigger. Case in point, this limited run of decks with topsheets designed by Colorado artist John Fellows . The graphics pay tribute to noble mountain rescue dogs, symbolic of all who work tirelessly to make the slopes safer, and net proceeds from sales (up to $40,000) will support the National Ski Patrol and partner organizations such as C-RAD (Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment). The boards ($599) as well as skis ($699) will be available at Tincup and Weston’s websites next month.

