These 10 Innovative Items Have Us Jonesing for Next Winter Already

If these upcoming products are any indication, winter '22-'23 is going to be merry and bright.

trekking in the austrian alps
Andre SchoenherrGetty Images

2022 gear patrol outdoor retailer

And just like that, the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show has come and gone, and left us with the giddy anticipation of another upcoming winter. Although we're only halfway through our current snowy season, winter '22-'23 continues to carry the innovation torch aloft, burning bright on the horizon.

At this year's show, we saw a renewed focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Yes, these could be considered buzzwords, but when it comes to very real products like Eddie Bauer's new sit ski kit (the 2022 Innovation Awards Product of the Year) that addresses the unique need of adaptive athletes, the benefits are very, very real.

Below are the products that stood out, caught our eye and kept us hopeful for the future. Consider our shopping carts primed and ready.

Eddie Bauer BC Flyline Kit

best ski gear winter 2022 eddie bauer bc sit ski
Courtesy

The outdoors has grown increasingly more inclusive over the past few years, but Eddie Bauer's new kit for sit skiers is the first of its kind. Created with pro adaptive skier Trevor Kennison, the BC Flyline Kit includes a hoodless waterproof jacket ($549) featuring quilted synthetic insulation in the lining, stretch fabric, insulated hand pockets and a shaped hem ideal for adaptive athletes. The matching bibs ($499) boast an articulated seat position to eliminate bunched fabric, plus extra insulation across the seat and hips for enhanced comfort.

SHOP NOW

Hestra Tactility Liner

best gear outdoor retailer 2022 hestra tactility liners
Courtesy

After a soft release of about 500 units, Hestra is going all-in with this premium accessory next winter. The app-controlled liner ($320) can slowly spool out warmth to last all day, and even recognize your activity and adjust heat levels accordingly. With a slim profile and battery pack that sits on the wrist, it can work solo or instantly upgrade your favorite pair of gloves — making them one of a very cozy kind.

MORE FROM HESTRA

Osprey Mutant Nimsdai 90

best gear outdoor retailer 2022 osprey
Courtesy

Designed for Nepalese mountaineer and Osprey athlete Nirmal Purja MBE and his team for their 2020 ascent of K2, this pack is made to perform in the farthest reaches of the outdoors. Prioritizing stability, superior load carry and a streamlined construction, this mountaineering wonder boasts a proprietary lightweight frame, dual ToolLocks, removable top lid and strippable features. The Nanofly grid fabric and robic nylon base are both made with bluesign-approved, GRS-certified recycled materials and protected by a PFC/PFAS-free DWR treatment.

MORE FROM OSPREY

Mountainflow Ski Poles

best ski gear winter 2022 mountainflow ski poles
Courtesy

Known for its eco-wax, Mountainflow is building on its mission with sustainable ski poles. The poles are made from recycled 7075 aluminum, which reduces carbon emissions by 90 percent compared to using virgin aluminum. To top it off, the pole grips are made using recycled wine corks, closing the loop and delighting winos around the world. The poles hit three different price points: $60, $80 and $120, providing a option for everyone.

MORE FROM MOUNTAINFLOW

Jones Snowboards Women’s Shralpinist Jacket and Pants

jones snowboards
Jones Snowboards
jones snowboards
Jones Snowboards

After introducing premium outerwear to much fanfare this season, Jones is opening it up with women’s-specific apparel for next season. The Shralpinist pieces feature 100 percent recycled three-layer 30K waterproof / 30K breathable four-way stretch fabric, plus plenty of venting, powder protection and ergonomic geometry to help shredders go strong from first chair to last call.

MORE FROM JONES

Scarpa 4-Quattro Boots

scarpa 4 quattro boots
Giovanni Danieli

The all-new Scarpa 4-Quattro XT and SL are made to suit a variety of activities — touring, backcountry travel and walking — as well as skill levels, from alpine aficionados to everyday enthusiasts. What sets the 4-Quattro line apart is a focus on low-volume, high-performance fit, achieved via the carbon insert that injects rigidity and precision into the boot. The GripWalk sole improves traction when you're not on skis, making walking easier. We're enamored of the 4-Quattro XT ($799), thanks to its use of plant-based Grilamid Bio, its flex index and the integrated Booster Strap.

MORE FROM SCARPA

Tincup x Weston x National Ski Patrol Snowboard

style
Courtesy

When is a snowboard more than a snowboard? When it’s part of something bigger. Case in point, this limited run of decks with topsheets designed by Colorado artist John Fellows. The graphics pay tribute to noble mountain rescue dogs, symbolic of all who work tirelessly to make the slopes safer, and net proceeds from sales (up to $40,000) will support the National Ski Patrol and partner organizations such as C-RAD (Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment). The boards ($599) as well as skis ($699) will be available at Tincup and Weston’s websites next month.

MORE FROM TINCUP | MORE FROM WESTON

Dynafit TLT Helmet

best ski gear winter 2022
Courtesy

Muti-sport athletes and minimal packers, rejoice: Dynafit's new helmet is triple certified, meaning it fulfills certification standards for ski, mountaineering & climbing and cycling. The TLT is a lightweight, low-profile triple threat meant for hard chargers who don't want to compromise safety or adventure capability. Priced at $149.95, the TLT works with Dynafit's new goggles to form a coordinated system of high-performance protection.

MORE FROM DYNAFIT

BCA Float E2 Avalanche Airbag

style
Courtesy

Two innovations highlight BCA’s newest pack, which will retail for $1,299.95. First, rather than a compressed air cylinder, supercapacitors drive a fan to inflate the airbag, making it more reliable in colder temps and TSA-friendly — it also allows multiple deployments between charges, so you can practice. Second, side and back stash pockets enable easier access to gear: you don’t need to remove the pack, something you should avoid doing in avalanche zones anyway.

LEARN MORE

Polartec Haglofs L.I.M. ZT Mid Sync 2 Jacket

best gear outdoor retailer 2022 polartec
Courtesy

This technical piece from Finland boasts the latest iteration of Polartec Power Air, which employs I-Beam construction to shed five times fewer microfibers than other premium midlayers while maxing out warmth-to-weight. Thanks to Polartec Alpha and Polartec Power Dry, it’s also super-breathable and quick-drying. Thumbholes, a longer fit to sync with gloves and pants and backpack-friendly panels round out the unique package, which will retail for around $156.

MORE FROM HAGLÖFS

