Burton's popular sub-brand Anon is known in the ski and snowboard community for its capable and affordable goggles and helmets, and continues to push boundaries when it comes to sport protection. In 2o20, the brand released its new proprietary Perceive lens tech in its goggles — and now, in an effort to bolster year-round appeal, has released sunglasses as part of its 2022 lineup.

Featuring three new silhouettes, two lifestyle-oriented and one sport, the new Perceive High-Contrast Polarized Sunglasses collection places a focus on premium materials and craftsmanship. Manufactured in small batches by genuine sunglass craftsmen from the Fukui region of Japan, Anon's sunnies are a commitment to handmade quality.



The Advocate, Promoter and Winderness styles each appeal to a unique customer:

The Advocate is marketed as a modern update to a conservatively stylish lifestyle frame, and is available in three colorways: Black, Tortoise and Rock Salt.

The Promoter features a classic cat-eye style, with a traditional cellulose upper frame and a lightweight titanium lower lens ring.

Finally, the Winderness is the brand's new sport frame, and features a molded TPE (soft plastic) nose pad and temple tip, as well as a low-light bonus lens for cloudy or variable conditions. Available in two colorways, Black and Fire Red, the Winderness is crafted with speed and activity in mind.

“These are the glasses you will want to wear when you are not wearing goggles, whether it is time in the skin track or sharing stories at the end of the day in the parking lot,” said Mark Wakeling, general manager of Anon Optics. “Our goal is to create designs that will have people talking, but at the same time be extremely functional for life in the mountains.”

Japanese manufacturing sets the standard when it comes to eyewear, and whenever a brand decides to create product there, I take notice. The $200+ price tags might seem steep, but I got to try these on before they dropped and can confidently say they are worth every penny. I especially like the Advocate's callback to mountaineering shades of the past, with its subtle side shields.

All three of Anon's new sunglasses are available now.

Courtesy Anon Promoter Sunglasses Anon burton.com $249.99 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Anon Winderness Sunglasses Sunglasses burton.com $259.99 SHOP NOW

Courtesy Anon Advocate Sunglasses burton.com $229.99 SHOP NOW

