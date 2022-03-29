Helinox Releases New Ultralight Camp Chair Just in Time for Summer Camping

Choosing a camping chair is a highly personal choice — with so many styles and options, every type of camper can find the seat that works for their adventure tastes. If you're in the market for a new lightweight option, we recommend taking a look into Helinox's newest release.

The all-new Chair Zero High Back is built off the Chair Zero platform, first launched in 2017. At the time, the Chair Zero set the standard for ultra-lightweight camp chairs: it was a combination of light and low-weight materials and durability, constructed to provide unmatched comfort and weight considerations.

Courtesy Courtesy

The Chair Zero High-Back is the next evolution of the chair — at 1.8 pounds, it's light enough to meet the specifications of everyone from everyday campers to ultralight backpackers. The frame is constructed using DAC’s proprietary TH72M aluminum alloy, and each pole is anodized for extra strength. The chair's weight capacity is 265 pounds, thanks in part to an innovative 100D polyester and Aramid ripstop fabric engineered to stand up to years of wear and tear, as well as variable weights.

When all is said and done, Helinox's newest camping chair is made to dispel the myth that comfort and packability are mutually exclusive. "When you’re picking and choosing through every ounce to take along — what fits and what doesn’t — the Chair Zero High-Back packs a huge amount of comfort for minimal weight," said Azul Couzens, VP of Sales and Marketing, Helinox USA.

The Helinox Chair Zero High-Back is available today in black and grey colorways.

Courtesy Helinox Chair Zero High-Back $169.95 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io