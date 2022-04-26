Today's Top Stories
The James Brand and Huckberry Just Dropped an Exclusive New Knife

The new edition of the popular knife was designed in collaboration with climber and photographer Savannah Cummins and is available only on Huckberry's site.

By Hayley Helms
the james brand redstone knife
The James Brand

If you're familiar with The James Brand, you're probably familiar with the Redstone. It's the brand's lightweight, compact and functional blade, made for anything and everything, is easily one of the most popular knives from the brand.

the james brand redstone knife
The James Brand

This week, The James Brand is releasing the Redstone in a brand-new colorway, available only on Huckberry. Designed in collaboration with climber and photographer Savanah Cummins, the Redstone's features mirror Cummins' daily inspiration. The grip is inspired by climbing holds in the gym, and at 6.2 inches, it's compact enough to be taken on climbs or backpacking trips.

Apart from the new aesthetic features, expect to see the same quality and functionality characteristic of the The James Brand: a superior grip thanks to the island design hold, a Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade, one-piece die-stamped chassis and minimal bent-wire clip for easy EDC.

the james brand redstone knife
The James Brand

Sand Mocha, the new custom colorway, is available only on Huckberry starting this week. The two-tone grip and black blade are an updated, elevated take on traditional knife design, and eschew the more typical stainless look of other blades.

At less than $100, the new Redstone is an easy buy; it's high on style and capability, low on price.

The James Brand
The Redstone - Exclusive
The James Brand huckberry.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW
