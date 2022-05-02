Today's Top Stories
This Clever Jacket's Color Comes from Onions

Luckily, Goldwin's new packable jacket doesn't also smell like onions.

By Hayley Helms
style
Courtesy

If you're looking for an easy layer to throw on this spring that stands out from the crowd, check out Goldwin's newest jacket — the Mobility Packable Jacket.

If you were just going off the name, the jacket be pretty unassuming; after all, there are plenty of packable jackets on the market that get the job done. But the Japanese premium outdoor brand's newest addition to the category has something else up its sleeve: innovative dyeing techniques.

As the push for eco-friendly outdoor gear continues to gain traction, more and more brands are turning to plants for inspiration and function. The Mobility Packable jacket uses natural materials to create unique shades and enhance the sustainability of the jacket's fabric. The black colorway is dyed with bamboo charcoal, the blue colorway, indigo; the khaki and clay beige shades are achieved with olives and the yellow is dyed with onions — although, blessedly, without the smell.

The packable spring layer is constructed with recycled 45 denier ripstop nylon, and features a waterproof coating as well. The fabric has a firm, almost cotton-y texture, while still maintaining the ability to pack down into its right hand zipper pocket.

The Mobility Packable Jacket is part of Goldwin's Natural Dye line, which includes a packable coat and jacket and 5-panel cap. The line is available now.

Courtesy
Goldwin Mobility Packable Jacket
$260.00
SHOP NOW
