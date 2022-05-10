This Brand-New Solar Generator Can Power Up to Seven Devices At Once

As one of the leading brands in the portable power space, Jackery knows a thing or two about providing reliable power sources for outdoor adventures. Founded in 2012, the brand has been guided for the last 10 years by a simple principle: the belief in the importance of making electricity portable, clean, outdoors-oriented and accessible.

On May 12, Jackery will take another step forward in the evolution of clean outdoor power with the launch of its newest generator, the Solar Generator 2000 Pro. By capturing and converting solar energy from six solar panels, the generator has a 2,116 Watt-hour capacity, and can power up to seven devices simultaneously.

Field of (solar) dreams. Courtesy

The Jackery Solar Solar Generator 2000 Pro is Fast

Unlike other solar chargers, which can take up to 14 hours to fully charge in some instances, Jackery's most powerful generator yet fully charges in just 2.5 hours of sunlight. This is thanks to its highly-efficient conversion and energy transfer rates, produced by the two components that make up the system: the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station, which stores the electrical power converted by the solar panels and 6 eighteen-pound SolarSaga 200W solar panels, which collect solar energy from direct sunlight.

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro is Quiet

Traditional gas-powered generators are noisy, disturbing the peace and tranquility of a campsite with the flick of a switch. Jackery updated its generator with quiet in mind: the entire system operates with less than 53 DB noise level. (For perspective, 55db sounds like an electric toothbrush.) Using the generator is easy, too: one button powers on the system, and the foldable solar panels pack up and travel well for weekend getaways, extended trips or life on the road. The 21,700 Li-ion Batteries run off of Jackery's proprietary Battery Management System (BMS), which uses dual-monitoring chips, four lithium battery temperature detectors and comprehensive circuit protection to prevent overheating and monitor battery health.

The Solar Generator 2000 Pro is Powerful

Efficiency and quietness are important, sure, but what about power? Well, Jackery thought of that too: the Explorer 2000 Pro power bank comes equipped with a charging capacity and charging power of 2,160 Wh capacity, 2,200WAC power and 4,400W peak surge power. Each of the six SolarSaga 200W solar panels have an output of 200W and an 18V voltage rating.

The unit also boasts eight power outlets (three AC, two USB-A, two USB-C, one DC) that can power up to seven devices simultaneously, and is capable enough to power most small household devices outdoors, including laptops and smartphones.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is ideal for car campers and overlanders with space in their rig: the six SolarSaga 200W solar panels may fold, but at 18 pounds each and paired with the 43 pound Explorer 2000 Pro power bank, undeniably require space to store while traveling.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro will be available to purchase on Jackery.com and Amazon starting May 12, 2022.

