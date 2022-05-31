As a matter of principle (and utility), knives have traditionally lacked the embellishment and flair of other outdoor gear — a knife is a tool, after all, and a serious one, at that. There have been knives that pushed the aesthetic envelope; the Redstone, the customizable Bugout and this collection of weird knives all mix form and function to an extent, but most knives and multi-tools follow a pretty standard color palette and design.

But as of now, that changes. Leatherman and Topo Designs have partnered to produce a multi-tool you'll never want to put down. Fusing heritage from the Leatherman side and iconic design from Topo, the re-skinned Skeletool mixes all the useful traits Leatherman is famous for with the eye-catching primary colors that put Topo on the map.

"Topo Designs and Leatherman both look to design products that can work in a number of scenarios, are built to be durable, and that people will count on as a core element in their daily kit," says Jedd Rose, founder and president of Topo Designs. "Our utilitarian design ethos and building product with the idea of it being able to stand the test of time is something we both aspire to achieve."

Aside from aesthetics, this release also includes a matching zippered sheath, custom-made by Topo Designs with a durable nylon fabric, a woven co-branded label and attached aluminum carabiner.

Weighing in at five ounces and measuring four inches closed with a 2.6-inch blade, the Skeletool boasts a ton of classic Leatherman functions, including:

Needlenose Pliers

Regular Pliers

Hard-Wire Cutters

Wire Cutters

420HC Combo Knife

Bottle Opener

Large Bit Driver

Carabiner

The 1.4-ounce sheath is made with 1000-denier nylon on the outer and 420-denier nylon on the inner fabric, and includes an 550 paracord zipper pull and carabiner attachment loop and YKK zipper.

Also notable is largely domestic manufacturing: the Skeletool is designed and built at Leatherman’s Portland headquarters using US and global components, while the sheath is assembled in the US by Topo Designs.

The launch is limited to 2,500 units available on leatherman.com and topodesigns.com, and from select retail partners, so snatch it up while you can.

Leatherman x Topo Designs Skeletool $99.95

