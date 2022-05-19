Today's Top Stories
These Magnetic Sunglasses Are Living Rent-Free In My Head

I mean, they stick to your fridge. What's not to love?

By Hayley Helms
Fun fact: the first real sunglasses are believed to have been invented during the 12th century in China, and were made from a crude slab of smoked quartz that blocked the sun's rays. Fast forward to 2022, and the volume and variety of this now-essential accessory is pretty staggering: there are style-forward designer shades, cheap-o gas station options, durable and rugged outdoor styles...

...and now, remarkably, magnetic options.

Yes, you read that right: Distil Union's new collection of sunglasses are magnetic. Dubbed the MagLock Sunglasses, the styles feature hidden neodymium magnets that allow the wearer to clip the sunnies securely onto their shirt, or anything magnetic like...their fridge.

It's not just the magnetism of the new collection that makes it appealing: the frames are made from high quality Italian acetate, and the CR:39 FDA approved impact-resistant lenses are polarized and protect against 100 percent of UVA and UVB light. Available in a variety of frame shades, lens colors and styles, the MagLock collection is affordable as well, with pairs ranging from $60 to $70 dollars. (We like the Cooper for its unisex and modern styling, but there are plenty of styles to choose from.)

Distil Union Cooper Sunglasses
A word of caution, by the way: the brand does note that "this product should not be used if you have a pacemaker, ICD (implanted cardiac defibrillator), or a condition that precludes using magnets near your head or body." That said, if you don't have a medical implant but you are the type that constantly misplaces your sunglasses, or if you're a fan of novelty, Distil Union says its MagLock Collection eliminates the worry of losing your favorite pair of shades. And we can't help but find that fascinating.

