The First-Gen iPhone SE Is Dead

Every new iOS comes with a culling. As the software advances, a few older iPhones are inevitably left behind as Apple declines to support them with the latest and greatest iPhone operating system. When Apple announced the newest version the iPhone operating system, iOS 16 at its WWDC 2022 conference, small phone fans, clutching aging four-inch first-generation iPhone SEs, were left with one question:

Does the 2016 iPhone SE support iOS 16?

Unfortunately, this is the end of the road. While the original tiny iPhone SE was able to hold on for iOS 15, the upcoming iOS 16 will drop the 2016 iPhone SE from support along with any other device sporting a chip older than Apple's A10.

Originally released in 2016, the first generation iPhone SE is the last remaining iPhone to have the squarish, compact, Home-button design of the iPhone 5 generation. At 5 years old, it's showing its age, and maturing into what Apple considers a "vintage" product.

Along with the 2016 iPhone SE, iOS 16 will also serve as a culling for iPhones older than the iPhone 8. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 will also be getting the axe, along with the iPod touch, when iOS 16 drops later this fall, leaving the iPhone 8 as the oldest still-supported handset.

Here is the full list of devices that will support iOS 16:

iPhone 12



iPhone 12 mini



iPhone 12 Pro



iPhone 12 Pro Max



iPhone 11



iPhone 11 Pro



iPhone 11 Pro Max



iPhone XS



iPhone XS Max



iPhone XR



iPhone X



iPhone 8



iPhone 8 Plus



iPhone SE (2nd generation)

