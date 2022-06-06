Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Longines Has a Watch for Every Style of Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Memorial Day Mattresses Deals You Can Still Shop

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The First-Gen iPhone SE Is Dead

Apple's last small phone is getting left behind by the newest version of iOS, along with the iPod touch.

By Eric Limer
iphone se
Coutesy

Every new iOS comes with a culling. As the software advances, a few older iPhones are inevitably left behind as Apple declines to support them with the latest and greatest iPhone operating system. When Apple announced the newest version the iPhone operating system, iOS 16 at its WWDC 2022 conference, small phone fans, clutching aging four-inch first-generation iPhone SEs, were left with one question:

Does the 2016 iPhone SE support iOS 16?

Unfortunately, this is the end of the road. While the original tiny iPhone SE was able to hold on for iOS 15, the upcoming iOS 16 will drop the 2016 iPhone SE from support along with any other device sporting a chip older than Apple's A10.

Related Stories
The Biggest Announcements from Today's Apple Event
iOS 15: The Best New Features Coming to iPhone

Originally released in 2016, the first generation iPhone SE is the last remaining iPhone to have the squarish, compact, Home-button design of the iPhone 5 generation. At 5 years old, it's showing its age, and maturing into what Apple considers a "vintage" product.

Along with the 2016 iPhone SE, iOS 16 will also serve as a culling for iPhones older than the iPhone 8. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 will also be getting the axe, along with the iPod touch, when iOS 16 drops later this fall, leaving the iPhone 8 as the oldest still-supported handset.

Here is the full list of devices that will support iOS 16:

    • iPhone 12
    • iPhone 12 mini
    • iPhone 12 Pro
    • iPhone 12 Pro Max
    • iPhone 11
    • iPhone 11 Pro
    • iPhone 11 Pro Max
    • iPhone XS
    • iPhone XS Max
    • iPhone XR
    • iPhone X
    • iPhone 8
    • iPhone 8 Plus
    • iPhone SE (2nd generation)

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Tech
    Why the Lightning Port Is On Its Way Out
    WWDC 2022: The News from Apple's Big Day
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Apple WWDC 2022: What to Expect
    5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
    The Best MagSafe Cases for Your iPhone
    Which Tiny Bluetooth Tracker Is Best for You?
    Here's How to Add Voice Control to Your Sonos
    The Best Smart Locks for Your Front Door
    The Best and Coolest New Gadgets of May 2022
    Sonos's Most Affordable Soundbar Impresses