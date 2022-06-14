Today's Top Stories
Trend Report: These 3 Colors Will Dominate Outdoor Gear in 2023

We gathered inspiration and insight into what's coming next at this summer's Outdoor Retailer.

By Hayley Helms
color inspiration board
Hayley Helms

Color defines our world. Research shows that visual factors, not physical feel, are the most important for consumers when purchasing products. When asked about the importance of color in the process of purchasing products, 84.7 percent of the total respondents said that color accounts for more than half among the various factors important for choosing products. If we're purchasing a product, oftentimes, color is the defining factor in our subconscious mind.

Walk the showroom floor at the Outdoor Retailer trade show with an eye for noticing colors, and you'll start to see certain shades reappear from brand to brand. At their Ranger Station, creative consulting agency This Is Range featured panels dedicated to color forecasting for Spring 2023, and after comparing their research with what we saw, these are the three colors we're going to see everywhere next spring: soft pastels in lilac, olive-green, pale yellow and cool blue.

Read on to find out which brands are on the mark for next spring.

Hydro Flask

hydro flask spring 23
Hydro Flask’s spring 23 selection of 24-ounce water bottles.
Hayley Helms

Hydro Flask is a color-based brand; its insulated bottles are updated every season with fresh colorways, as opposed to new silhouettes or technology. For spring '23, the brand hit the nail on the head with their color choices.

Hydro Flask 24 Ounce Standard Mouth Water Bottle
Fjällräven

fjallraven kanken
A spring-inspired wall at the Fjällräven booth.
Hayley Helms

The iconic Fjällräven Kanken backpack comes in a mind-blowing 56 color options, but for spring 2023, the brand decided to highlight the pastels forecasted to win the season. Pale lilac and yellow caught our eye on the showroom floor.

Fjällräven Kånken Backpack
Rumpl

rumpl puffy blanket
Rumpl’s on-trend colorways were on full display at the Outdoor Retailer Summer 2022 show.
Hayley Helms

Rumpl's capable outdoor blankets come in myriad color options, combinations and prints, but it was spring 2023's pale purple and lilac that the brand decided to highlight on one of their displays. Color trends can show up in solid, all-over iterations like Hydro Flask's water bottles (above), or they can appear within prints, as seen on Rumpl's Puffy Blankets.

Rumpl Puffy Blanket
Bn3th

bn3th
Olive green gets the merino wool treatment at the Bn3th booth.
Hayley Helms

Gaining traction for their comfortable and capable underwear and baselayers, Bn3th also gains points for their color direction, utilizing spring 2023's olive green in their merino wool base layer set.

Bn3th Merino Wool Baselayer
United By Blue

united by blue
Lilac dominated the display at the United By Blue booth.
Hayley Helms

Sustainable outdoor apparel and accessories brand United By Blue has definitely taken a more lifestyle-oriented approach in the last few seasons — and judging by its Spring 2023 display, which highlighted lilac as its main color story, the brand is continuing its trend-forward approach to the outdoors.

United By Blue (Re)active Mini Duffle
CamelBak

camelbak
The Chillback System’s cool blue hues help it stand out in the saturated soft cooler market.
Hayley Helms

CamelBak's icy-blue new soft coolers make use of color theory and our attraction toward color — by picking the soft, cool blue set to dominate next spring, the brand gives their new coolers a leg up in the market.

