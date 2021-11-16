Now Is the Best Time to Save on a Camping Blanket from Rumpl

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
What's a camping blanket? Like sleeping bags, they're made with ripstop shells and stuffed with puffy insulation that makes them supremely warm yet easy to scrunch down to the size of a melon. Unlike sleeping bags, camping blankets are versatile enough for use in a range of temperatures and fit for the tent and the sofa back home. Some of the best available are on sale at Rumpl, just in time for a winter's worth of lounging. Save 25 percent sitewide, plus get free shipping on orders over $49.
This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io