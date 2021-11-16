Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Now Is the Best Time to Save on a Camping Blanket from Rumpl

Before winter hits, stock your tent (or couch) with the coziest bedding around at a discount.

By Tanner Bowden
blanket
Rumpl

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

What's a camping blanket? Like sleeping bags, they're made with ripstop shells and stuffed with puffy insulation that makes them supremely warm yet easy to scrunch down to the size of a melon. Unlike sleeping bags, camping blankets are versatile enough for use in a range of temperatures and fit for the tent and the sofa back home. Some of the best available are on sale at Rumpl, just in time for a winter's worth of lounging. Save 25 percent sitewide, plus get free shipping on orders over $49.

Rumpl
Original Puffy Blanket
rumpl.com
$74.00
SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 10 Best Camping Blankets of 2021
The Best Sleeping Bags for Side Sleepers

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man exercising
Future Fitness

SHOP NOW

$19 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH

Stay on track through the holidays with Future Fitness. Future provides you hands-on personal training at a price you can stomach.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$268 $228 (15% OFF)

Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.

READ MORE ABOUT HUCKBERRY'S SALE

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear. 

READ OUR CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Non-Stick Pan Set
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$105 $70 (33% OFF)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West Larsen Lounge Chair
Industry West
SAVE NOW

$840 $672 (20% OFF)

This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$38 $25 (34% OFF)

Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR DEALS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
saatva.com
SAVE NOW

$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (32% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES 

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2021: The Best Early Deals Online Now
The Best Deals on Vacuums This Black Friday
Best Laptop Deals for Cyber Monday 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Black Friday Deals on Sheets, Duvets and Pillows
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is 32% off
The Best Black Friday Deals on Furniture
Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale Is Already Here
Save 50% at Williams-Sonoma's Black Friday Sale
The Best Suit and Blazer Deals for Black Friday
The Best Yoga Mat Deals for Black Friday
Save on Relaxed Wardrobe Essentials from Outerknow