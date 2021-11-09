You Need to Shop United By Blue's Better Than Black Friday Sale

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Finding a company that emphasizes responsibility and sustainability in its practices is a huge part of buying clothes these days, but sometimes it is hard to know exactly what a brand is doing to make its mark. United By Blue, however, is one of the most transparent brands around, offering up a ton of detailed information about its efforts right off its homepage. A Certified B Corp, the brand is paving the way when it comes to sustainable fashion. Right now, you can feel good about stocking up on some great-looking clothes during United By Blue's Better Than Black Friday sale, where you can get 25 percent off new arrivals with code BETTER and even take 60 percent off a huge selection of sale items (no code necessary for sale).
Not only are clothes on sale, but you can find a well-curated selection of mugs, water bottles and other accessories on sale as well. Shop a sale you can feel good about. But hurry, this won't last long.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
