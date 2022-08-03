Shorts are great for spring and summer (and some of you wear them straight through winter and fall) — but when temperatures dip, leaves start to turn brown and fall and you're left wanting a little extra coverage, pants are the only remedy.

That said, many styles of pants are constrictive, stiff and lack the versatility of a performance short. If you've put off buying pants due to frustration at your lack of options, however, it's time to revisit the topic.

Chubbies, the brand made famous for its comfortable and eye-catching shorts, is releasing its first-ever pant, the Everywear Pant. After years of perfecting the everyday short, the brand decided to (quite literally) extend its product offering and venture into the world of full-length pants.

Built with the same buttery-soft, four-way stretch fabric used in its shorts, the Everywear Pant is designed to be worn every day; they're intended to go everywhere and do everything, according to the brand. The Everywear Pant is available in six colorways: Travertines, the Musts, the Avenues, the Grayests, the Forests and the Ice Caps.

"We’ve built a brand laser-focused on delivering weekend-ready apparel to our customers via proper-length shorts," said Rainer Castillo, co-founder and president of Chubbies. 'But, seasons change, and poison ivy exists. Today, we evolve our brand to include a silhouette you can wear seven days a week, 365 days a year. It’s still the same Chubbies… just a little longer."

Just like its shorter counterpart, the Everywear Pant features ultra-stretchy, soft material that is water resistant; unlike the shorts, the pants' fabric is a tiny bit thicker, giving you the protection and warmth needed for cooler months. The pant also features a traditional button and zipper fly for elevated casual vibes, an internal/external drawcord for customized fit, hidden zipper pocket on the right-hand seam and Chubbies' signature floral pattern lining the inside of the pockets (for a little extra style).

The Everywear Pants are available for purchase today in stores and online for $94.50, and are available in six colors and in sizes S-XXL.

