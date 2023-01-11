The shirt jacket, or shacket, is a wardrobe staple that, for whatever reason, tends to get less attention than its shirt-or-jacket-only counterparts. The shacket is a crucial layering piece, and ups the ante not only when it comes to performance, but also low-key style.

I have a couple prerequisites that I keep in mind when considering adding to my current wardrobe: Do I already own other items similar to the one I'm considering? If I buy this item, will it allow me to consolidate my style but getting rid of other, less effective garments I already own? And can what I'm considering buying stand the test of time, trends and the rigors of the great outdoors? I've had Duer on my radar for a few years now; not only does the brand claim a commitment to sustainability and quality, but also advertises its products as temperature regulating, trend-averse styles that can easily transition from indoor to outdoor wear, and back again. Since its 2015 launch, Duer has expanded its reach from performance denim to a whole range of outdoor-ready apparel, including one if its latest releases: the All Weather Shirt Jacket, an oversized and casual women's four-season layering piece.

To try out Duer's shacket — and sustainability and quality claims — for myself, I tested the garment on camping trips, outdoor excursions and even riding my Yamaha TW200 along the back roads and mountain ridges of Southern California. After a couple months with the All Weather Shirt Jacket, it’s safe to say I’m a little obsessed. Here’s what I liked — and what I didn’t — about Duer’s newest lifestyle-oriented outdoor layering piece.

Duer All Weather Shirt Jacket: The Specs

Duer Duer All-Weather Shirt Jacket shopduer.com $199.00 SHOP NOW Softer and more pliable than you would expect from how thick the material is

Warm and well-built A little too oversized

Materials: Denim: 70% mix of conventional and Organic Cotton; 28% Coolmax All Season EcoMade Polyester; 2% Lycra EcoMade Spandex | Membrane: 100% Polyester

70% mix of conventional and Organic Cotton; 28% Coolmax All Season EcoMade Polyester; 2% Lycra EcoMade Spandex | 100% Polyester Fit: Oversized (we recommend sizing down if possible)

Oversized (we recommend sizing down if possible) Windproof: Yes

Yes Water-resistant: Yes

See that little grey strip near the hem of my sleeve? That’s the subtle reflective detail Duer slipped into this shacket, increasing its utility in low-light situations. Hayley Helms The shacket in action. Scott Seiver

What's Good About the Duer All Weather Shirt Jacket

The design details are well thought out, and function naturally

Sometimes, I’ll receive a jacket for testing that’s just a little...off. Whether it’s improperly-placed pockets, low-quality closures or materials that don’t have a good next-to-skin feel, there are plenty of seemingly minor details that can make or break a jacket.

I didn’t find any of these with Duer’s All-Weather Jacket. The side and chest pockets are deep and properly placed — so much so that I could keep my cell phone in my side pocket while cruising on my TW200 without worrying about it falling out. The snaps are substantial enough to handle the weight and heft of the fabric without popping open, and the Coolmax EcoMade Polyester is soft to the touch.

Duer’s All-Weather Shirt Jacket stood up to winter rainstorms without any trouble. Hayley Helms

I appreciate the subtle reflective details under the cuffs; you wouldn’t even know they were there unless the product description called them out, which I consider a win. I don’t normally feel an aesthetic love for a reflective detail, even if it is functional; with Duer’s jacket, all I had to do was roll the cuffs once for the reflective detail to shine.

The fabric feels as though it would keep you cool, but the wind and waterproofing actually make it a pretty warm option. The intentionally oversized fit means there’s plenty of room for additional layers underneath, should you want some extra warmth and coziness. I wore mine on sunny days with an oversized T-shirt or long sleeve, and on cooler days layered in merino wool base layers or a midweight pullover sweatshirt.

The chest pockets are generous, and can easily accommodate an iPhone 12. Hayley Helms Even with a heavy rain, water beaded right off the All Weather Shirt Jacket. Hayley Helms

What's Not Ideal About Duer's All Weather Shirt Jacket

The shacket is too oversized

The description for Duer’s jacket says it’ll provide you with the benefits of winter layering, without the bulk. And while that’s essentially true (it is warmer than you would expect), I found that because the jacket is so oversized, it let in a lot of cold air unless I had it fully buttoned up.

The design brief on this jacket was an oversized, relaxed vibe that could be worn camping, out for drinks or on long travel days. I ordered my normal size, an XS, expecting to have it run a little large, but I could have easily gone down another size and achieved both the oversized vibe and a better fit — that is, if Duer offered extended sizing. If you’re typically a Medium or Large, you’ll have flexibility to play with your fit, but anyone that runs toward the more petite side of the spectrum will either have to be cool with a really oversized look, or have to skip on the jacket entirely.

The All Weather Shirt Jacket: The Verdict

If you're looking for a smart, comfortable layering piece that can transition seamlessly between seasons and activities, Duer's shacket is for you. Its mix of conventional and sustainable fabrics gives it an edge, and its simple aesthetic offers a wide variety of styling options. If you're petite, you may not be able to size down as far as you'd like. Although this is a women's-specific style, its androgynous and oversized silhouette means it can work for men and women alike.

At $199, however, it's not cheap — so if you're looking for an insulated, heavy-duty option, this is not for you. But, considering this piece can be worn year-round, the price becomes a much more easily justified.