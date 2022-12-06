The Best New Knives & EDC of December 2022

The holiday season is officially in full swing, and that means most of us are looking for gifts for those we love. While you could probably get away with some old standards — socks for your brother, a tie for dad, a robe for mom, etc. — the everyday carry calendar remains chock-full of brand-spanking new releases that make for more unique offerings.

If someone in your life needs a new pocket knife, something to write with and/or on, or even a cutting-edge weed vaporizer, now's a great time to consider picking one up. You'll find all of those categories and more covered in this jam-packed roundup of new knife and EDC releases. Of course, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something nice, too...

The James Brand Barnes Damascus

The James Brand

Reknowned for crafting gorgeous folding knives (and other EDC gear), The James Brand may have outdone itself with this release. An extremely high-end take on the beloved Barnes pocket knife, this one features a sophisticated Damasteel Hakkapella DS93X blade mated to a titanium billet handle with a Micarta inlay and finished off with a ceramic bearing pivot. It might just be the classiest knife the Portland brand has ever released — and with a price to match.

Price: $1,250

SHOP NOW



WESN Bornas

WESN

Get in on the ground floor with a knife that marks a couple of firsts for our friends at WESN. Soon to launch on Kickstarter, the Bornas is the brand's first fixed blade and the first one made in Sweden (ancestral homeland of WESN founder Billy Chester). So far all we know is that it's about six inches long, featuring a 2.6-inch blade, and will be available with both wood and G10 scales. Sign up at the link below for the latest info and a 40 percent off discount on the retail price.

LEARN MORE



Pax Mini Vaporizer

Pax

A travel-friendly version of one of the best-selling weed vapes of all time, the Pax Mini is the brand's smallest offering to date. Yet it still has enough power to heat flower and concentrate to the perfect temperature in 22 seconds and has over two hours of continuous battery life. If you like to take your THC sessions on the go, this release is worthy of serious consideration.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW



VSSL Insulated Flask with Bluetooth Speaker

VSSL

VSSL's products tend to pack more than meets the eye, and the brand's latest vessel is no exception. With a Speaqua premium Bluetooth speaker endcap, this flask can deliver five hours of tunes around the fire — and pair with another unit for stereo sound. You also get a magnetic, multi-use carabiner drink cap that simplifies carrying and double-walled vacuum insulation to serve the original purpose: keeping drinks cold (10 hours) and hot (five hours).

Price: $150

SHOP NOW



Yeti Yonder Water Bottle

YETI

Having strongly made the case for plastic water bottles, we're stoked about this new release, Yeti's lightest bottle ever. Available in both 25-ounce and 34-ounce sizes, the Yonder weighs well under a pound, is "virtually shatter resistant" and features a leakproof two-part cap that makes makes it easy to carry and clean. The bottles are dishwasher safe, BPA-free and ready for your next adventure.

Price: $25+

SHOP NOW



Tactile Turn Nexus Pens

Courtesy

An homage to the cyberpunk genre inspired by humanity's increasingly intertwined relationship with machines, Tactile Turn's Nexus pen — available in a trio of lengths ranging from 4.6 to 5.8 inches — is an eye-catching take on an essential piece of everyday carry. It features the brand's signature Side Click button deployment, a Cerakote finish for unmatched durability and a circuit-festooned clip design. Oh yeah, and it's only available till December 31st.

Price: $149

SHOP NOW



The James Brand x Blackwing Pencil Set

The James Brand

Pencils might not be easy to get pumped about, but if anything can do it, it's this collaboration between a brand that's passionate about the product and one that recently made a box cutter exciting. The limited-edition box set includes 12 styli featuring Blackwing's signature pearl graphite, a material promising “half the pressure, twice the speed.” But for us, it's those funky, replaceable rectangular erasers that really seal the deal.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW



Huckberry x Draplin for Field Notes 3-Pack

Huckberry

Aaron Draplin is a titan of the design and EDC world. As head of the Field Notes brand, he's managed to keep pocket notebooks relevant, fresh and worth looking forward to. Now he's brought his expertise to an exclusive edition for online retailer Huckberry — each notebook is emblazoned with "Bric-a-Brac" artwork inspired by the brand's logo evolution over the years. Of course, they're still made to the same exacting quality standards as all others.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW