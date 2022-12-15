You may not have aichmomania (an obsession with sharp, pointy things such as knives), but if you're anything like us, you're always keeping one eye open for the next new blade to add to your arsenal. Well, today's your lucky day: WESN just announced it's working on a brand-new knife, the Bornas.

Launching on Kickstarter today, the Bornas is WESN's newest modern fixed-blade pocket knife. Built with both city living and outdoor exploration in mind, the design brief for the Bornas was simple: it needed to be able to perform in a variety of environments, with a low-profile, unassuming aesthetic.

But, it's not the modern adventurer that inspired this knife; the Bornas is built with heritage in mind. In 1967, WESN's founder's grandfather left the city and set up shop on a small farm in the Swedish countryside, called Bornas. For life in the country, a fixed blade knife is indispensable. Today's Bornas knife speaks to that heritage and need, but is also designed for the urban adventurer, the artist, and the EDC aficionados.

Here's the quick and dirty on WESN's new knife:

WESN

Blade Length: 2.75 in / 7 cm

2.75 in / 7 cm Handle Length: 3.1 in / 7.8 cm

3.1 in / 7.8 cm Blade Steel: S35VN

S35VN Handle Material: Wood or G10

Wood or G10 Mechanics: Fixed Blade

Included with purchase of the Bornas is a leather sheath, sourced and handcrafted in Sweden (just like the knife). Made with high-quality Swedish vegetable tanned leather, the sheath will only get better, and develop a more beautiful patina, with time.

If you're interested in the Bornas, WESN launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund this multifunctional blade. There are four pledge levels, with a range of 35–55 percent off retail price.

WESN WESN Bornas - Early Bird Special $110.00 SHOP NOW

