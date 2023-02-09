We're still in the thick of winter, but (as it goes every year), spring is hot on its heels, and with spring comes mountain biking: re-opened trails, better weather and more opportunity to get out and ride.

If you're already plotting out your first ride of the season, you're probably also checking off the items in your kit that need updating. And if you haven't refreshed your mountain bike shoes in a while and are looking for a new style, you're in luck: Fox Racing has just released a new mountain bike shoe, the Union.



After two years of development, the Union is available today in three different models: the Union BOA, the the Union and the Union Flat. Although there are differences in each of the models, they have a few attributes in common: each of the Union shoes are constructed with a one-piece, welded upper for protection and precise fit.

Continuing the theme of protection, each shoe features a molded toe cap and reinforced toe box for repelling rock strikes, with the proprietary Ultratac outsole provides durable grip. The Union and Union BOA clipless models have a lightweight glass-filled nylon shank for an efficient pedal platform.

The major differences between the three versions of the Union are their closure systems: the Union uses a subtle Velcro strap and lace system for hands-on fit, the Union BOA features a Dual BOA Li2 system to provide micro-adjustability and improved power transfer to the pedals and the Union Flat uses standard laces for a no-nonsense fit. The Union's outsole was given a little extra love, with custom hex-shaped lugs that deliver pedal control and heel and toe lug spacing that makes it comfortable to navigate hike-a-bike sections and ride.

Fox's team athletes, including Greg Minnaar, Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffmann and Steve Peat all gave feedback into the three shoe designs, which were designed to suit multiple ride styles and rider needs — Fox created a new MTB shoe, but made sure to implement enough diversity in the three models so that any rider can feel comfortable in its new platform.

The Union, Union BOA and Union Flat are each available in four colorways — Black, Grey, Mocha, and Red — and all of the shoes utilizes unisex sizing in a range of sizes. If you purchase one of the clipless models, both will include two pairs of arch height inserts to customize fit.

